Practical Insights on Data Vault at WWDVC 2024: Workshop on Building & Managing Data Vault Solutions by VaultSpeed

Hands-on Session on building and managing Data Vault solutions by VaultSpeed on Automated Data Transformation at WWDVC 2024

Automation is the original accelerator for builds of analytics and it is only becoming better in several aspects. The DV 2.0 has always been designed to leverage automation with minimal churn.” — Sanjay Pande

STOWE, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DVA announced a hand-on session by VaultSpeed titled "Automated Data Transformation | Hands-On Demo with VaultSpeed" scheduled for May 1, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM in the Pinnacle Room during the 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC).

The session will be led by Koen Verheyen, Head of Partner Solutions at VaultSpeed, who has over 20 years of experience in technical and solution architecture, as well as business intelligence consulting. His diverse background spans industries such as telecommunications, retail, direct marketing, and banking.

Shawn Johnson, Senior Pre Sales Manager at VaultSpeed, will co-present. Johnson has a significant track record in leading user training sessions and interactive workshops, where he emphasizes the application of technical solutions to improve customer engagement and operational efficiency.

The presentation will focus on showcasing VaultSpeed’s automation tools that simplify data integration and transformation. The discussion will include how automated processes can generate a relational Data Vault model from source metadata and adapt to changes in data sources and business requirements with minimal manual intervention.

VaultSpeed, a leading provider of Automated Data Transformation (ADT) solutions, is a Diamond Level exhibitor at this year’s World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC). VaultSpeed's platform integrates automation templates, a data modeling graphical user interface (GUI), and a metadata repository, which collectively enhance the management and efficiency of data warehouses, lakehouses, and data meshes. By incorporating the Data Vault methodology, VaultSpeed's solution adeptly handles complex data integration challenges, streamlining the delivery and maintenance of data systems. The company, headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with additional offices in London, Seattle, and Vilnius, has been a consistent supporter of WWDVC since 2019, underlining its commitment to the advancement of data management technologies.

“We’re always excited to participate at the Worldwide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC).This being the 10th anniversary of this landmark event makes it even more special.” according to a VaultSpeed spokesperson

With a focus on practical application and expert guidance, this VaultSpeed’s hands-on lab session is yet another valuable opportunity for analytics professionals attending WWDVC.

In addition to VaultSpeed’s hands-on session, the 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) offers a diverse array of sessions and workshops designed to provide attendees with invaluable insights and networking opportunities.

With a focus on data warehousing, analytics, and data management, the conference program promises something for everyone in the data community.

Throughout the event, attendees will have the chance to engage with industry-leading experts and thought leaders, gaining actionable insights and practical knowledge to enhance their data initiatives. Some of the key themes and topics covered in the conference program include:

- Data Fabric and Innovating at the Semantic Layer: Explore the latest trends and advancements in data fabric technology and learn how innovations at the semantic layer are revolutionizing data management practices.

- Data Vault and Data Mesh: Delve into the concepts of Data Vault and Data Mesh, gaining a deeper understanding of their applications and potential synergies for modern data architectures.

- Generative AI and Its Potential: Discover the transformative power of generative AI and its implications for dynamic data warehousing, taxonomy discovery, and AI-driven business metrics.

- Business Track: Gain insights into data quality, digital transformation leadership, and the role of catalogs, glossaries, taxonomies, and ontologies in driving organizational success.

In addition to the informative sessions, attendees can look forward to engaging hands-on sessions, interactive discussions, and networking events that foster collaboration and knowledge sharing among peers.

The 10th Annual WWDVC presents a distinctive chance for both experienced data professionals and newcomers to broaden their perspectives and engage with like-minded data enthusiasts worldwide.

“This time there are also two unmissable featured add-on sessions before and after the conference by industry stalwarts Chris Date and Scott Ambler, and they’re priced less than half of their retail value exclusively for conference attendees”, mentioned the spokesperson.

Featured Add-Ons - Enhancing Your WWDVC Experience:

As part of the enriching experience at the 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) in Stowe, Vermont, attendees have exclusive access to additional opportunities to deepen their knowledge and skills. This year, Data Vault Automation (DVA) proudly presents two featured add-on events, providing a unique chance for participants to maximize their stay.

1. Pre-Conference Event - Agile Data Warehousing: A Disciplined Hybrid Method Workshop with Scott Ambler

- An interactive workshop delving into a proven approach to building and evolving Data Warehousing solutions.

- Breakfast, lunch, and coffee included.

2. Post-Conference Event - Time and Relational Theory: A Closer Look with Chris Date

- Explore temporal data in the relational model and SQL.

- Breakfast, coffee, and a boxed lunch included.

“These featured add-ons offer a deeper dive into Agile Data Warehousing and Time and Relational Theory, further enhancing the value of your conference experience.”, added the DVA spokesperson. Tickets for the add-on sessions can be availed at https://wwdvc.com/featured-add-ons/

Attending the 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) conference promises a wealth of benefits and exclusive opportunities for data professionals seeking to stay ahead of the curve in today's rapidly evolving landscape. Here are some compelling reasons to attend WWDVC in beautiful Stowe, Vermont:

- Networking Opportunities: WWDVC prides itself on fostering a close-knit community of data enthusiasts. With a single-track conference format and a limited number of attendees, attendees have ample opportunities to connect with industry leaders, speakers, and fellow professionals in an intimate setting. Valuable relationships can be built, ideas exchanged, and innovative solutions collaborated on.

- Expert Insights and Best Practices: Gain access to cutting-edge insights, best practices, and real-world case studies shared by industry-leading experts and thought leaders. From keynote sessions to interactive workshops, the conference program is designed to provide actionable knowledge and practical strategies that can be applied directly to data initiatives.

- Interactive Workshops and Discussions: Dive deeper into specific topics of interest through hands-on workshops, interactive discussions, and breakout sessions. Attendees can engage with peers, ask questions, and explore new concepts and technologies in a collaborative learning environment.

-Exclusive Access to Industry Leaders: Rub shoulders with some of the brightest minds in the data community, including keynote speakers, session presenters, and sponsors. Take advantage of one-on-one interactions and networking opportunities to seek advice, share experiences, and forge valuable connections that can propel careers forward.

- Beautiful Venue and Amenities: Set against the picturesque backdrop of Stowe, Vermont, the conference venue offers a serene and inspiring setting for learning and networking. State-of-the-art facilities, comfortable accommodations, and a range of amenities enhance the conference experience.

"Don't miss this unparalleled opportunity to elevate data skills, expand professional networks, and stay at the forefront of industry trends. Join us at the 10th Annual WWDVC conference and embark on a journey of discovery, collaboration, and growth.", the spokesperson commented

As the 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) conference draws near, now is the time to secure your spot at this premier event for data professionals.

Attendees will have the opportunity to join industry leaders, experts, and peers in beautiful Stowe, Vermont, for a week of unparalleled learning, networking, and collaboration.

They can expect to gain access to a wealth of insights, best practices, and practical strategies for driving business success through data governance.

"Take advantage of this unique opportunity to elevate your skills, expand your professional network, and stay at the forefront of industry trends. Join us at WWDVC and embark on a journey of discovery, collaboration, and growth.", added the DVA spokesperson

The World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) is an annual gathering for leaders in Data Analytics and Warehousing.

The WWDVC has grown into a renowned space for professionals to meet, share knowledge, and build connections. The conference, held this year again at the beautiful Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa in Stowe, Vermont, remains a highly anticipated event. In the past it has attracted thought leaders like Chris Date, Kent Graziano, Dan Linstedt, Peter Aiken, Claudia Imhoff, Wayne Eckerson, Heli Helskyaho, Eric Kavanagh, Tamara Dull, and more.

Register today to reserve your place at WWDVC 2024 which includes VaultSpeed’s hands-on session and many more.

To be a part of several insightful sessions, valuable networking, and engaging activities for all attendees, it is recommended to secure your spot at WWDVC 2024 by reserving your ticket as soon as possible

For more information and to register for the conference, visit https://wwdvc.com/

