Explore Data Mesh Implementation with dFakto's Hands-On Session at WWDVC
dFakto to run a hands-on session on Data Vault and Data Mesh at WWDVC 2024
STOWE, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data professionals attending the 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Conference (WWDVC) are in for an enlightening experience with dFakto, a leading provider of innovative data solutions. dFakto will be hosting an interactive workshop session titled "Data Mesh in Action: Leveraging Data Vault for Next-Generation Data Integration using dFakto’s dataFactory."
Taking place on April 30, 2024, from 15:00 to 16:30 in the Pinnacle Room, this hands-on session promises to be a cornerstone event for attendees seeking practical insights into Data Mesh architecture and Data Vault methodology evolution.
"We’re thrilled to have dFakto's participation at the Worldwide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC). We look forward to engaging with the Data Vault 2.0 community," remarked a spokesperson from the Data Vault Alliance (DVA), the organizer of WWDVC.
Led by Vincent Daron, CTO, and Marc de Burlet, Product Owner, this session offers a practical, step-by-step guide to efficiently construct data models and develop information marts within a Data Mesh architecture.
Vincent Daron brings over 20 years of experience in software development, specializing in data warehouse automation using the DataVault methodology for over a decade. As the technical lead for dFakto’s dataFactory solution, he leverages his expertise and extensive knowledge of the DataVault methodology to deliver top-notch data management solutions to clients.
Marc de Burlet, with a background as a Solution Developer and hands-on experience in implementing data warehouses for multiple clients, brings a wealth of practical knowledge to the workshop. Passionate about data modeling, Marc's ambition is to make data accessible to business users through the Data Vault methodology. He has been instrumental in the development of dFakto’s data warehousing product and now serves as the Product Owner of dataFactory.
In this session, participants will have the opportunity to:
- Implement the data model of a domain
- Map the source to the model
- Build their first data quality control
- Create an information mart to build the first data product
- Deploy and automate all data processes
Whether you’re a seasoned Data Vault practitioner, a data architect, engineer, or scientist, this session will equip you with the tools and knowledge to elevate your data integration efforts to the next level.
Don't miss this invaluable opportunity to deepen your understanding of Data Mesh architecture and Data Vault methodology evolution with dFakto’s hands-on workshop at WWDVC 2024.
dFakto is the publisher and integrator of its data management solution based on data vault methodology, dataFaktory . It helps organizations to quickly turn raw data from multiple sources into qualitative and ready-to-use information for effective decision making.
dataFaktory is the one and only certified Data Vault 2.0 tool by DataVaultAlliance, the custodian of the standards of all things Data Vault across people, process and technology.
“dFakto chose more than 10 years ago the Data Vault Standard to operate for its intrinsic qualities, data model growth without additional complexity, storage of historized data and data quality improvement. WorldWide Data Vault Consortium is the annual gathering to meet and exchange with peers and share dFakto’s point of view on data vault methodology and its evolution.
With a focus on practical application and expert guidance, this dFakto’s hands-on lab session is yet another valuable opportunity for analytics professionals attending WWDVC.
In addition to dFakto’s hands-on session, the 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) offers a diverse array of sessions and workshops designed to provide attendees with invaluable insights and networking opportunities.
With a focus on data warehousing, analytics, and data management, the conference program promises something for everyone in the data community.
Throughout the event, attendees will have the chance to engage with industry-leading experts and thought leaders, gaining actionable insights and practical knowledge to enhance their data initiatives. Some of the key themes and topics covered in the conference program include:
- Data Fabric and Innovating at the Semantic Layer: Explore the latest trends and advancements in data fabric technology and learn how innovations at the semantic layer are revolutionizing data management practices.
- Data Vault and Data Mesh: Delve into the concepts of Data Vault and Data Mesh, gaining a deeper understanding of their applications and potential synergies for modern data architectures.
- Generative AI and Its Potential: Discover the transformative power of generative AI and its implications for dynamic data warehousing, taxonomy discovery, and AI-driven business metrics.
- Business Track: Gain insights into data quality, digital transformation leadership, and the role of catalogs, glossaries, taxonomies, and ontologies in driving organizational success.
In addition to the informative sessions, attendees can look forward to engaging hands-on sessions, interactive discussions, and networking events that foster collaboration and knowledge sharing among peers.
The 10th Annual WWDVC presents a distinctive chance for both experienced data professionals and newcomers to broaden their perspectives and engage with like-minded data enthusiasts worldwide.
“This time there are also two unmissable featured add-on sessions before and after the conference by industry stalwarts Chris Date and Scott Ambler, and they’re priced less than half of their retail value exclusively for conference attendees”, mentioned the spokesperson.
Featured Add-Ons - Enhancing Your WWDVC Experience:
As part of the enriching experience at the 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) in Stowe, Vermont, attendees have exclusive access to additional opportunities to deepen their knowledge and skills. This year, Data Vault Automation (DVA) proudly presents two featured add-on events, providing a unique chance for participants to maximize their stay.
1. Pre-Conference Event - Agile Data Warehousing: A Disciplined Hybrid Method Workshop with Scott Ambler
- An interactive workshop delving into a proven approach to building and evolving Data Warehousing solutions.
- Breakfast, lunch, and coffee included.
2. Post-Conference Event - Time and Relational Theory: A Closer Look with Chris Date
- Explore temporal data in the relational model and SQL.
- Breakfast, coffee, and a boxed lunch included.
These featured add-ons offer a deeper dive into Agile Data Warehousing and Time and Relational Theory, further enhancing the value of your conference experience. To find if there are seats available and to reserve your spot visit https://wwdvc.com/featured-add-ons/
Attending the 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) conference promises a wealth of benefits and exclusive opportunities for data professionals seeking to stay ahead of the curve in today's rapidly evolving landscape. Here are some compelling reasons to join us in beautiful Stowe, Vermont:
- Networking Opportunities: WWDVC prides itself on fostering a close-knit community of data enthusiasts. With a single-track conference format and a limited number of attendees, attendees have ample opportunities to connect with industry leaders, speakers, and fellow professionals in an intimate setting. Valuable relationships can be built, ideas exchanged, and innovative solutions collaborated on.
- Expert Insights and Best Practices: Gain access to cutting-edge insights, best practices, and real-world case studies shared by industry-leading experts and thought leaders. From keynote sessions to interactive workshops, the conference program is designed to provide actionable knowledge and practical strategies that can be applied directly to data initiatives.
- Interactive Workshops and Discussions: Dive deeper into specific topics of interest through hands-on workshops, interactive discussions, and breakout sessions. Attendees can engage with peers, ask questions, and explore new concepts and technologies in a collaborative learning environment.
- Exclusive Access to Industry Leaders: Rub shoulders with some of the brightest minds in the data community, including keynote speakers, session presenters, and sponsors. Take advantage of one-on-one interactions and networking opportunities to seek advice, share experiences, and forge valuable connections that can propel careers forward.
- Beautiful Venue and Amenities: Set against the picturesque backdrop of Stowe, Vermont, the conference venue offers a serene and inspiring setting for learning and networking. State-of-the-art facilities, comfortable accommodations, and a range of amenities enhance the conference experience.
“Don't miss this unparalleled opportunity to elevate data skills, expand professional networks, and stay at the forefront of industry trends. Join us at the 10th Annual WWDVC conference and embark on a journey of discovery, collaboration, and growth.”, the spokesperson commented
As the 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) conference draws near, data and analytics professionals are advised to secure their spots at this unique event.
"Gain access to a wealth of insights, best practices, and practical strategies for driving business success through data governance. Whether you're a seasoned data professional or just starting your journey in the field, WWDVC offers something for everyone in the data community. Take advantage of this unique opportunity to elevate your skills, expand your professional network, and stay at the forefront of industry trends. Join us at WWDVC and embark on a journey of discovery, collaboration, and growth.", added the spokesperson for DVA.
The World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) is an annual gathering for leaders in Data Analytics and Warehousing.
The WWDVC has grown into a renowned space for professionals to meet, share knowledge, and build connections. The conference, will be held this year again at the beautiful Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa in Stowe, Vermont, remains a highly anticipated event. In the past it has attracted thought leaders like Chris Date, Kent Graziano, Dan Linstedt, Peter Aiken, Claudia Imhoff, Wayne Eckerson, Heli Helskyaho, Eric Kavanagh, Tamara Dull, and more.
Register today to reserve your place at WWDVC 2024 which includes dFakto’s hands-on session and many more.
To be a part of several insightful sessions, valuable networking, and engaging activities for all attendees, it is recommended to secure your spot at WWDVC 2024 by reserving your ticket as soon as possible
For more information and to register for the conference, visit https://wwdvc.com/
