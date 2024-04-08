Practical Insights on Data Vault at WWDVC 2024: Coalesce Hosts Workshop on Building & Managing Data Vault Solutions
STOWE, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analytics and Data professionals from around the globe attending the 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Conference (WWDVC) have a unique opportunity to gain practical experience with Coalesce, a leading provider of Data Vault automation solutions. Coalesce is hosting a hands-on lab session titled "Coalesce Hands On – Supercharge Your Data Transformations."
“The session, led by Coalesce engineers Mark Van Der Heijden and Glen Dawson, promises to be a cornerstone event for attendees seeking to enhance their data strategies. Participants will be guided through the process of building and managing a Data Vault, automating data transformations, and streamlining data workflows, specifically with Snowflake integration.”, according to a spokesperson.
This session is to be conducted by seasoned experts Mark Van Der Heijden and Glen Dawson.
Mark Van Der Heijden, Lead Engineer EMEA at Coalesce, brings a wealth of experience to the session. His nearly two-decade career in the data realm began with an internship at Oracle and has since seen him evolve through various data lifecycle roles. Specializing in data modeling and architecture, Mark is a recognized expert in Data Vault 2.0 and Data Warehouse Automation. His commitment to automation and his reputation as a highly experienced and honest professional make him a valuable resource for attendees.
Glen Dawson, a Sales Engineer at Coalesce.io, boasts over 20 years of experience working with data. His background spans database development across multiple platforms, including Oracle, SQL Server, Teradata, and most recently, Snowflake. In the last decade, Glen has focused on Data Warehouse Automation, helping customers deliver projects faster and more efficiently. He is well-versed in Data Vault 2.0 and has incorporated these techniques into his automated projects.
“This session promises to be a Deep Dive into Data Vault and Automation.”, continued the spokesperson.
The hands-on lab will provide attendees with a step-by-step guide to utilizing Coalesce for building a Data Vault 2.0 solution. Participants will learn how to navigate the Coalesce interface, effectively leverage the Data Vault model, and apply data transformations at the column level. Additionally, the session will cover managing changes across data projects and automating Snowflake-specific features like Streams, Tasks, and Dynamic Tables. A key highlight will be the exploration of Datavault4Coalesce, a custom, open-source extension from Scalefree. The lab will also delve into working with transactional data in non-historized Links and Satellites.
Founded in 2020, Coalesce is a diamond-level exhibitor at WWDVC and a proud supporter of the Data Vault 2.0 community. Coalesce offers a unique combination of an intuitive graphical user interface, code flexibility, and automation efficiency. This empowers data engineers to achieve increased productivity and extract valuable insights from data.
“By sponsoring WWDVC for the third year in a row, Coalesce demonstrates its commitment to connecting and collaborating with fellow Data Vault experts. Their data transformation solution provides a practical approach to implementing Data Vault 2.0, making it a valuable asset for organizations seeking to optimize their data workflows.”, per the spokesperson.
With a focus on practical application and expert guidance, this Coalesce hands-on lab session is yet another valuable opportunity for analytics professionals attending WWDVC.
In addition to Coalesce’s hands-on session, the 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) offers a diverse array of sessions and workshops designed to provide attendees with invaluable insights and networking opportunities.
With a focus on data warehousing, analytics, and data management, the conference program promises something for everyone in the data community.
Throughout the event, attendees will have the chance to engage with industry-leading experts and thought leaders, gaining actionable insights and practical knowledge to enhance their data initiatives. Some of the key themes and topics covered in the conference program include:
- Data Fabric and Innovating at the Semantic Layer: Explore the latest trends and advancements in data fabric technology and learn how innovations at the semantic layer are revolutionizing data management practices.
- Data Vault and Data Mesh: Delve into the concepts of Data Vault and Data Mesh, gaining a deeper understanding of their applications and potential synergies for modern data architectures.
- Generative AI and Its Potential: Discover the transformative power of generative AI and its implications for dynamic data warehousing, taxonomy discovery, and AI-driven business metrics.
- Business Track: Gain insights into data quality, digital transformation leadership, and the role of catalogs, glossaries, taxonomies, and ontologies in driving organizational success.
In addition to the informative sessions, attendees can look forward to engaging hands-on sessions, interactive discussions, and networking events that foster collaboration and knowledge sharing among peers.
The 10th Annual WWDVC presents a distinctive chance for both experienced data professionals and newcomers to broaden their perspectives and engage with like-minded data enthusiasts worldwide.
“This time there are also two unmissable featured add-on sessions before and after the conference by industry stalwarts Chris Date and Scott Ambler, and they’re priced less than half of their retail value exclusively for conference attendees”, mentioned the spokesperson.
Featured Add-Ons - Enhancing Your WWDVC Experience:
As part of the enriching experience at the 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) in Stowe, Vermont, attendees have exclusive access to additional opportunities to deepen their knowledge and skills. This year, Data Vault Automation (DVA) proudly presents two featured add-on events, providing a unique chance for participants to maximize their stay.
1. Pre-Conference Event - Agile Data Warehousing: A Disciplined Hybrid Method Workshop with Scott Ambler
An interactive workshop delving into a proven approach to building and evolving Data Warehousing solutions.
- Breakfast, lunch, and coffee included.
2. Post-Conference Event - Time and Relational Theory: A Closer Look with Chris Date
Explore temporal data in the relational model and SQL.
- Breakfast, coffee, and a boxed lunch included.
These featured add-ons offer a deeper dive into Agile Data Warehousing and Time and Relational Theory, further enhancing the value of your conference experience. To find if there are any seats still left and to book your spot, visit https://wwdvc.com/featured-add-ons/
Attending the 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) conference promises a wealth of benefits and exclusive opportunities for data professionals seeking to stay ahead of the curve in today's rapidly evolving landscape. Here are some compelling reasons to join us in beautiful Stowe, Vermont:
- Networking Opportunities: WWDVC prides itself on fostering a close-knit community of data enthusiasts. With a single-track conference format and a limited number of attendees, attendees have ample opportunities to connect with industry leaders, speakers, and fellow professionals in an intimate setting. Valuable relationships can be built, ideas exchanged, and innovative solutions collaborated on.
- Expert Insights and Best Practices: Gain access to cutting-edge insights, best practices, and real-world case studies shared by industry-leading experts and thought leaders. From keynote sessions to interactive workshops, the conference program is designed to provide actionable knowledge and practical strategies that can be applied directly to data initiatives.
- Interactive Workshops and Discussions: Dive deeper into specific topics of interest through hands-on workshops, interactive discussions, and breakout sessions. Attendees can engage with peers, ask questions, and explore new concepts and technologies in a collaborative learning environment.
- Exclusive Access to Industry Leaders: Rub shoulders with some of the brightest minds in the data community, including keynote speakers, session presenters, and sponsors. Take advantage of one-on-one interactions and networking opportunities to seek advice, share experiences, and forge valuable connections that can propel careers forward.
- Beautiful Venue and Amenities: Set against the picturesque backdrop of Stowe, Vermont, the conference venue offers a serene and inspiring setting for learning and networking. State-of-the-art facilities, comfortable accommodations, and a range of amenities enhance the conference experience.
“Don't miss this unparalleled opportunity to elevate data skills, expand professional networks, and stay at the forefront of industry trends. Join us at the 10th Annual WWDVC conference and embark on a journey of discovery, collaboration, and growth.”, the spokesperson commented, and continued, "This is an opportunity for analytics professionals to join industry leaders, experts, and peers in beautiful Stowe, Vermont, for a week of unparalleled learning, networking, and collaboration."
The sessions are aimed at insights, best practices, and practical strategies for driving business success through data governance.
The World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) is an annual gathering for leaders in Data Analytics and Warehousing.
The WWDVC has grown into a renowned space for professionals to meet, share knowledge, and build connections. The conference, held this year again at the beautiful Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa in Stowe, Vermont, remains a highly anticipated event. In the past it has attracted thought leaders like Chris Date, Kent Graziano, Dan Linstedt, Peter Aiken, Claudia Imhoff, Wayne Eckerson, Heli Helskyaho, Eric Kavanagh, Tamara Dull, and more.
Register today to reserve your place at WWDVC 2024 which includes Coalesce’s hands-on session and many more.
To be a part of several insightful sessions, valuable networking, and engaging activities for all attendees, it is recommended to secure your spot at WWDVC 2024 by reserving your ticket as soon as possible
For more information and to register for the conference, visit https://wwdvc.com/
