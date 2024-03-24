Ministry hosts conference to spearhead the implementation of the 2024 Land Law

VIETNAM, March 24 - HÀ NỘI The Ministry of Justice on Friday held a conference on the implementation of the 2024 Land Law, attended by high-level officials from various ministries and legislative committees.

This significant meeting, led by Minister Lê Thành Long and his deputies, utilised both in-person and online formats to ensure nationwide coverage across 63 provinces and cities, underlining the government's commitment to enhancing land management and legal compliance in the judicial sector.

The conference was dedicated to the comprehensive dissemination and understanding of the 2024 Land Law among justice sector officials. It emphasises the importance of prompt, substantial and effective law enforcement, aiming to enhance familiarity with the law and clarify the roles and responsibilities within the Ministry and broader justice sector. This initiative is part of the execution of the Prime Minister's Decision No. 222/QD-TTg from March 5, 2024, which outlines the strategy for implementing the 2024 Land Law.

The 2024 Land Law, passed by the 15th National Assembly on January 18, 2024, introduces comprehensive updates with 16 chapters and 260 articles, reflecting significant advancements over its 2013 predecessor. It embodies the directives of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW from June 16, 2022, aimed at revitalising and refining the regulatory framework for land management. This legislation is pivotal in enhancing land use efficiency, fostering economic development and aligning with the objectives of building a high-income country while further developing the socialist-oriented market economy.

The 2024 Land Law addresses issues from previous practices, ensuring a balance of rights and interests between the state, users, and investors. It promotes the commercialisation of land use rights and fosters a healthy real estate market for efficient, sustainable management of land resources.

Deputy Minister Trần Tiến Dũng highlighted the law's significant impact across various sectors, including legal aid and property auctions, marking it as crucial for Việt Nam's socio-economic development, national defence, and environmental protection.

The Ministry of Justice pointed out that the 2024 Land Law mandates 18 specific areas for provincial regulation and one area under the Provincial People's Council's authority. This necessitates proactive involvement from both the Ministry and local Justice Departments in drafting, evaluating, and providing feedback on detailed guidelines for the law's implementation. The enactment of the law is expected to surface legal challenges in certain cases, highlighting the need for input from the Justice sector to integrate the law into practice effectively.

For effective and high-quality implementation of the 2024 Land Law, the Ministry of Justice emphasised proactive research and understanding of the law's nuances. To this end, a conference had been organised to ensure industry-wide comprehension.

Deputy Minister Trần Tiến Dũng urged participants to actively engage, particularly in new legal aspects relevant to the justice sector, to navigate forthcoming legal challenges efficiently.

At the conference, the Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, also the Deputy Head of the Land Law Drafting Committee, outlined the 2024 Land Law's new features and highlighted considerations for the Justice sector regarding notarisation and authentication for land users, civil judgment enforcement, and the development of normative documents. Following this, representatives from various localities, including Bắc Giang, Bình Dương, Đà Nẵng, and Hồ Chí Minh City, discussed strategies to overcome implementation challenges of the 2024 Land Law.

The conference's outcomes are poised to refine the feedback and evaluation mechanisms for legal documentation at both central and local levels, ensuring alignment with the 2024 Land Law's ethos and mandates. This will foster a unified legal framework, elevate advisory proficiency in the Justice sector for effective law enforcement, and facilitate a thorough grasp of legal provisions. It aims to tackle state management challenges, such as civil judgment enforcement and notarisation, thus promoting socio-economic growth by streamlining land resource management. VNS