Webinar: South Africa's I.C.J. Initiative and Justice for Eelam Tamils: TGTE
Joined by several distinguished international legal scholars. * March 29 (Friday) at 12'00 PM (US & Canada time)NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Transnational Government pf Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is Pleased to invite you to a Webinar joined by several distinguished international legal scholars to discuss South Africa's International Court of Justice (I.C.J. Initiative and Justice for Eelam Tamils.
What: South Africa's International Court of Justice (I.C.J.) Initiative and Justice for Eelam Tamils.
When: March 29 (Friday).
Time: From 12:00 to 1:30 pm (US & Canada time).
* Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82058834607?pwd=d012R0xRcnVWMXhqcUVDa2pubFAvQT09
Meeting ID: 820 5883 4607
Passcode: 661537
* PANELISTS:
1) Mr. Toby Codman.
Guernics 37 Chambers,
United Kingdom.
2) Prof. Francis Boyle,
University of Illinois,
USA.
3) Dr. Kate Cronin-Furman,
Associate Professor &
Director of Human Rights,
London University,
United Kingdom.
4) Mr. Rajan H. Narsinghen,
Law Academic &
TGTE Legal Advisor,
Mauritius.
5) Prof. Sujit Xavier,
Associate Dean,
Windsor University,
Canada.
6) Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran,
Attorney- At- Law,
TGTE Prime Minister,
USA.
* Moderator:
Mr. Satya Sivaram,
Journalist &
TGTE Senator,
India.
* Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82058834607?pwd=d012R0xRcnVWMXhqcUVDa2pubFAvQT09
Meeting ID: 820 5883 4607
Passcode: 661537
* ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
Email: pmo@tgte.org
Twitter: @TGTE_PMO
Web: www.tgte-us.org
Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
+1 614-202-3377
r.thave@tgte.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram