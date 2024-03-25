Board Member and Managing Director Bipin Dayal Awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®
As a board member and executive responsible for business across India, Bipin's commitment to continuous learning will serve his companies well. We are pleased to count him as a credential holder.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, March 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Mr. Bipin Dayal, F.IOD of Bengaluru, Karnataka, in India.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Bipin is a board member and the managing director of the Indian Subsidiary of CData Software, where he heads the India business. He serves as a non-executive director and an advisor to the board directors of GrowIn Consulting Services OPC Pvt Ltd, a stealth mode startup. He has served as a strategic advisor to the board of directors of SunArc Technologies, as well as their chief technology officer. Bipin is a graduate of executive education programs at MIT, Harvard Business School, Manipal GlobalNxt University, and a fellow at the Institute of Directors (IOD), India, focusing on ESG, disruptive strategy, AI, and global leadership. Bipin is a certified Independent Director from IICA (under the aegis of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, India) and from the Directors Institute. He is also a certified ESG expert from the IOD and the Directors Institute. He is pursuing his Master of Business Law from the National Law School of India University, and his BE in computer science and engineering from PES Institute of Technology.
“Bipin has a clear commitment to continued development and continuous learning, applied to challenging and important strategic areas," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "As a board member and executive responsible for business across India, this commitment will serve him and his companies well. We are pleased to count him among our credential holders."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“We are living through interesting times wherein the responsibilities of the board members and independent directors have grown unprecedentedly amidst unknown risks, especially around the environment, sustainability, technological disruptions, and complex financial and political situations prevailing across the globe,” said Mr. Dayal. “The boards of the future will need to continue to evolve in their mindset of keeping risk at the center of the overall corporate governance responsibilities. It has been a privilege to be part of this program and pick up all the wisdom from the pioneers of the industry. I thank all the esteemed leaders for their sessions, case studies, and guidance in picking up on the subject,” he continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
