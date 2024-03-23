SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. - BRDG

NEW YORK, March 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (“Bridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRDG). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Bridge and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 21, 2024, Bridge issued a press release reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Among other items, Bridge reported a net loss of $87.4 million for the year, citing “volatility within commercial real estate markets” and stating that “[f]und management fees for the quarter . . . were negatively impacted by $5.7 million related to Bridge Office Fund I fees that were deemed uncollectible due to market headwinds within the broader office sector.”

On this news, Bridge’s stock price fell $1.38 per share, or 15.83%, to close at $7.34 per share on February 22, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.