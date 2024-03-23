Pineapple Energy to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results, Host Conference Call on March 28

MINNETONKA, Minn., March 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGY), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and back-up power to households and small businesses, today announced that management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Thursday, March 28 at 4:15pm ET to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. The company plans to provide a press release reporting its results on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://ir.pineappleenergy.com/news-events after the close of the financial markets on March 28, 2024 prior to the conference call.



About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power) provide homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

Pineapple Energy Fourth Quarter 2023 Webcast and Conference Call Details

