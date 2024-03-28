“From Exposed To Secure” Book Is Now Available: A New Cybersecurity Blueprint For Businesses
Protect Your Business, Money & Reputation With The Ultimate Cybersecurity Defense And Compliance StrategyLAKE ELSINORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the recent release and #1 Amazon Best Seller “From Exposed To Secure”, author Jarom delves into the critical topic of cybersecurity, offering a blueprint for businesses to shield themselves from the increasing threat of cybercrime. Cybercrime, impacting significantly on small businesses, represents a multi-billion-dollar industry with severe consequences for unprepared organizations.
The publication draws from the expertise of leading cybersecurity and compliance professionals, providing a comprehensive guide to implementing robust security measures. These measures are designed to aid businesses in avoiding substantial fines, legal actions, lost revenue, and damage to reputation due to cyber threats.
“From Exposed To Secure” covers various critical topics including the identification of major cyber threats, clarifying the complexities of compliance, and outlining steps to minimize risk. Additionally, the book suggests best practices and strategies essential for maintaining business integrity and eligibility for insurance. Notably, it provides guidance on immediate actions following a cyberattack and shares insights on maintaining online safety for families.
The text is particularly pertinent for Inland Empire business owners, emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity in protecting operational stability, financial security, and growth prospects. It underscores the role of informed cybersecurity strategies in fostering business resilience, enabling owners to concentrate on expansion and leadership with confidence.
For more details about “From Exposed To Secure” interested parties can visit the designated book release website: www.techguardianmsp.com/from-exposed-to-secure.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jarom Renfeldt is the founder and president of Tech Guardian, a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) that partners with companies nationwide to help them become compliant. In April 2023, Tech Guardian earned its MSSP credentials—a major milestone for the company—something Jarom and the Tech Guardian team have been working on since 2001. An MSSP is a specialized type of MSP that is specifically dedicated to security services. Besides the standard MSP security services, Tech Guardian offers more advanced services, such as threat intelligence (collecting and analyzing data to help make better cyber security decisions) and threat hunting (searching for cyber threats that may have already infiltrated a network but have not yet been detected by standard security systems).
Tech Guardian provides its clients with a “Solution Stack” comprised of top-tier security tools from the world’s most highly rated and respected security companies. What sets Tech Guardian apart from many regular MSPs is that they are fully compliant themselves with the various compliance frameworks they work with, including PCI (Payment Card Industry), CIS (Center for Internet Security), HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), FTC Safeguard (financial sector compliance) and CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification). Plus, they are well-versed in each state’s compliance laws to serve businesses in every state.
Involved with technology since he was 15 when he built his first computer, Jarom has been in the IT Industry for over 27 years. At 17, he was working at Packard Bell doing tech support. Two years later, he was working for Microsoft. While attending college and touring different manufacturing companies, Jarom realized that small to medium-sized companies don’t have nearly the level of technical sophistication that large companies do. So Jarom started JR-Tech in his spare time.
Using a system called Smart Factory, he improved manufacturing companies’ productivity by enabling communication with their computer-controlled machines. By the time he graduated, JR-Tech was a full-running company helping manufacturing companies improve their cybersecurity in California’s Inland Empire. In 2020, they started offering compliance services. Jarom, who has an engineering degree from California State Polytechnical University’s Pomona College of Engineering, uses the design engineering process to promote innovation, problem-solving, quality improvement, etc. In April 2023, upon becoming an MSSP, JR-Tech became Tech Guardian.
Jarom is the author of ‘Business IT 101: The Business Owner’s Guide for Finding Hassle-free Computer Support’ where he educates business owners to leverage technology for competitive advantage and business growth. He is a member of top IT associations and is active in local and national IT communities.
Jarom has been a Boy Scout leader and mentor for 15 years. He volunteers with HOPE (Helping Our People in Elsinore) and is active in the community through church and civic service. He is an action sports enthusiast, loves the outdoors, and, above all, enjoys spending time with his wife and four boys. now.
Media Contacts
Scott Smith
Director of Marketing, Tech Guardian
scott.smith@tgmsp.com
Jarom Renfeldt
Tech Guardian
+1 951-319-4040
jarom.renfeldt@tgmsp.com