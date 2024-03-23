Việt Nam strongly rejects unlawful claims in South China Sea: spokeswoman

VIETNAM, March 23 - HÀ NỘI — On March 23, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Phạm Thu Hằng responded to questions from journalists regarding recent statements by China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on March 14, 2024, and the declaration by the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs on March 17, 2024, concerning the East Sea issues (internationally known as the South China Sea).

"Việt Nam has full legal grounds and ample historical evidence to affirm its sovereignty over the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) and Trường Sa (Spratly) archipelagos under international law, as well as having the sovereignty and sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its maritime zones established in conformity with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS)," said the spokesperson.

Regarding any unlawful claims in the East Sea that infringe upon Việt Nam’s sovereignty over the Paracel and Spratly Islands, as well as its rights and jurisdiction over its maritime zones, Việt Nam has a consistent unwavering position that it categorically opposes and rejects all such claims.

Việt Nam hopes that the relevant countries will respect and adhere to UNCLOS 1982 and pursue long-term solutions to disputes, contributing to peace and stability in the East Sea. — VNS