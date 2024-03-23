SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab Delivered Customized Fabricated Industrial Blowers To Antony Lara For Solid Waste Treatment Project
SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab, a leading Industrial Blowers and Fans manufacturer in India secures an substantial order from Antony Lara Waste Management Company.
We are delighted to partner with Antony Lara Waste Management Company in their mission to optimize waste management processes.”SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, March 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab, a leading manufacturer of Industrial Blowers and Fans based in Surat, Gujarat secures an substantial order from Antony Lara Waste Management Company. The purchase order includes 6 High Speed Aluminium Blowers for a compost making site.
— Mohammed Vasi
Antony Lara Waste Management Company, recognized for its dedication to environmental sustainability and efficiency in waste handling, has chosen Blowerfab blowers for enhancing their operations. For this project, Blowerfab needed to supply six Aluminum Fabricated Blowers, which are not every manufacturer’s cup of tea but Blowerfab did it.
"We are delighted to partner with Antony Lara Waste Management Company in their mission to optimize waste management processes," said Mohammed Vasi, Founder at Blowerfab SYMBIOSIS.
SYMBIOSIS blowers are renowned for their robust construction, Energy efficiency, and superior performance, making them the preferred choice for various industrial applications. With a focus on Innovation and customer satisfaction, Blowerfab SYMBIOSIS continues to set industry standards and exceed expectations.
Antony Lara is working on the ‘Solid Waste Treatment Project’ of Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC). By integrating Blowerfab SYMBIOSIS's advanced blower technology into their operations, they aim to enhance productivity, reduce environmental impact, and achieve long-term sustainability goals.
About Blowerfab
Blowerfab SYMBIOSIS is a leading manufacturer of industrial blowers, specializing in providing high-quality solutions for various sectors. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Blowerfab SYMBIOSIS continues to set industry standards and exceed expectations in the field of air movement technology. Blowerfab deals in centrifugal blowers, axial fans, air washer & wet ventilation systems, fume exhaust and customized fabrication.
Blowerfab SYMBIOSIS is a registered vendor of some major industrial corporates in India. They offer customized services as per drawing fabrication of systems, components and equipment for steel plants, Glass Containers / Float Glass Manufacturers, Refineries, Power Plants, Textile mills, Cement plants, Fertilizer plants, Landfill & incineration, Waste management plants and Petrochemical plants.
Blowerfab has carved a niche in the air movement sector with their flagship products like Centrifugal Fans & Blowers, Axial Flow Fans and Air pollution control equipment such as Fumes Exhaust blower, Ventilation fans & systems.
MOHAMMED VASI
USHA DIE CASTING INDUSTRIES
+91 98251 96665
info@blowerfab.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn