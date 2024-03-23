Submit Release
Snowseed Platform PDT Coin listed on Solana No. 1 DEX Exchanges Jupiter and Radium

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, March 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDT Coin, issued by Indonesian foundation Snowseed, was listed on decentralized exchanges Jupiter and Radium on March 22.


Decentralized exchanges Jupiter and Radium are exchanges where Solana-based meme coins and other coins are actively traded, and are by far the best among DEX exchanges.

The trading volume of Solana-based NFTs is increasing, and Solana trading volume appears to have surpassed Ethereum. If the current upward trend continues, Solana is expected to overcome the past FTX incident and create a much larger market.

The PDT Coin based on Solana was created based on actual use at the PDT Cancer Hospital, a joint venture with Siloam Hospital in Indonesia, and is decentralized in an environment where it is not easy to conduct bank or account transactions as Indonesia is made up of about 18,000 islands. It turns out that many transactions are taking place based on the coins.

In addition, users can create or trade Web 3.0-based metaverse, NFT, etc, and they plan to continuously expand the ecosystem with various token burning models. Users can receive PDT Coins every day by mining PDT Coins if users own the Wise Alya NFT released by Snowseed.

