No Wake Zone Marked on Ft. Loudoun Lake

KNOXVILLE ---The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has marked a No Wake Zone on Fort Loudoun Lake where Turkey Creek enters the Tennessee River at the Northshore Drive Bridge.

The zone was marked in response to the high number of boating accidents that have occurred in that area. Boats are forced to operate in close proximity to one another due to a bottleneck as the creek enters the main channel. There are also several private docks in the cove and boats have to navigate around the supports on a fishing bridge and the Northshore Drive Bridge.

---TWRA---