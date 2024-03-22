Submit Release
News Search

There were 225 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,613 in the last 365 days.

No Wake Zone Marked on Ft. Loudoun Lake

KNOXVILLE ---The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has marked a No Wake Zone on Fort Loudoun Lake where Turkey Creek enters the Tennessee River at the Northshore Drive Bridge.

The zone was marked in response to the high number of boating accidents that have occurred in that area.   Boats are forced to operate in close proximity to one another due to a bottleneck as the creek enters the main channel.  There are also several private docks in the cove and boats have to navigate around the supports on a fishing bridge and the Northshore Drive Bridge. 

---TWRA---

You just read:

No Wake Zone Marked on Ft. Loudoun Lake

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more