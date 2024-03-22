Sysco Honors Louisville Fire Department for Heroic Bridge Rescue by Filling Firehouse Pantries, Donating $20,000 to Annual Award Banquet

Sysco President and CEO Kevin Hourican announced the generous donation at a news conference with Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Louisville Fire Chief Brian O’Neill

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sysco President and CEO Kevin Hourican announced Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, had filled two Louisville firehouse pantries and donated $20,000 toward their annual award banquet in a gesture of thanks for their heroic bridge rescue of a Sysco delivery partner.



Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Louisville Fire Chief Brian O’Neill joined Hourican to honor the firefighters and first responders who on March 1 rescued a Sysco driver whose truck was hanging precariously over the Ohio River from the Clark Memorial Bridge. Firefighter Bryce Carden repelled down the bridge to rescue the driver from the cab of the vehicle.

“I can say, without hesitation, that the Louisville Fire Department showed up for its community that day, and especially for one of our own Sysco colleagues. The world watched as their training, skill and courage contributed to what seemed like a miraculous outcome,” Hourican said.

Sysco chefs prepared a lunch for the firefighters immediately following the news conference and Sysco donated over 1,500 pounds of steak, seafood, snacks, specialty spices and other food and kitchen items to the fire houses whose crews were involved in the rescue. In addition, Sysco provided a gift card to a local Sysco restaurant customer to about 150 firefighters that attended the event.

“At Sysco, our purpose is Connecting the World to Share Food and Care for One Another and we take every opportunity to live that purpose. This is one of those times when there are not enough words – or even large enough gestures – to truly show gratitude. At Sysco, we let our purpose guide our actions to thank all of you who put your lives on the line every day to keep all of us and our communities safe.”

Video and broll from the event can be accessed here.

