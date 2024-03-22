Submit Release
News Search

There were 289 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,816 in the last 365 days.

SVRN Ventures Builds Stronger Connections in LA's Venture Ecosystem with Exclusive Membership Club

Jason Spievak, Ben Spievak, David Li at Famecast Studios in Santa Monica

Jason Spievak, Ben Spievak, David Li at Famecast Studios in Santa Monica

SVRN Ventures Symposium with Daniel Idzkowski and Ben Spievak

SVRN Ventures Symposium with Daniel Idzkowski and Ben Spievak

OTAON Artist Group Logo The Irvine-based entertainment and talent conglomerate. Co-founded by Jamal Hansen

OTAON Artist Group Logo The Irvine-based entertainment and talent conglomerate. Co-founded by Jamal Hansen

WE ARE ALL ARTISTS As Sovereign Individuals, we view our work as art, and we believe that there's nothing better than creating art with our friends.

Evaluating people is the most critical skill in business. People only work with those they like and trust, and trusting the wrong person can be a detrimental mistake.”
— Ben Spievak
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Title: SVRN Builds Stronger Connections in LA's Venture Ecosystem with Exclusive Membership Club

SVRN, a community-building platform for the venture ecosystem, is making waves in the LA startup scene with their unique approach to fostering collaboration and connections. Founded by Ben Spievak and David Li, SVRN has quickly become a go-to resource for founders, CEOs, and investors looking to network and grow their businesses.

At the core of SVRN's success lies their exclusive membership club, which offers curated events and experiences designed to build authentic connections. By partnering with funds and syndicates, SVRN brings together a dynamic group of individuals who are passionate about driving innovation and growth in the LA startup community.

"We are thrilled to be building the community layer for the venture ecosystem in LA," says co-founder Ben Spievak. "Our goal is to create a space where founders, CEOs, and investors can come together, share ideas, and form meaningful relationships that lead to real collaboration and success."

SVRN's membership club offers a range of benefits, including access to exclusive events, workshops, and networking opportunities. Members also have the opportunity to connect with top investors and mentors, as well as other like-minded individuals who are passionate about driving change and growth in the LA startup scene.

With their innovative approach to community-building, SVRN is quickly becoming a key player in the LA venture ecosystem. As the startup community continues to thrive in the city, SVRN's exclusive membership club is poised to play a crucial role in fostering stronger connections and driving success for all its members.

For more information on SVRN and their exclusive membership club, visit their website at https://www.svrnventures.com/
Apply for membership link: https://v06e1r3cst4.typeform.com/to/vGW6ipc6#source=article

Jamal Hansen
OTAON Artist Group
+ +1 9514285049
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

SVRN Ventures Builds Stronger Connections in LA's Venture Ecosystem with Exclusive Membership Club

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more