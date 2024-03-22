Congressman Steven Horsford Secures $500,000 in Funding for the New West Las Vegas Library Construction

Opening Fall 2025, New State-of-the-Art West Las Vegas Library Will Serve as Hub for Literacy, Learning & Community

Las Vegas, NV, United States, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congressman Steven Horsford has announced that the Las VegasClark County Library District will receive $500,000 in federal funding toward construction of the new West Las Vegas Library, which broke ground in February. Congressman Horsford recently joined Library District Executive Director Kelvin Watson and members of the Library District’s Board of Trustees for the presentation of a ceremonial check to commemorate the investment. Part of a $28.2 million Community Project Funding package he secured for Nevada's 4th District, the monies will be allocated to construction costs for the library, which is expected to open in Fall 2025.

"This $500,000 in Community Project Funding for the new West Las Vegas Library shows our commitment to education and community service for everyone in Clark County,” said Congressman Horsford. “Through this investment, we will create a new hub for learning and empowerment in the Historic Westside. I’m proud to stand with Las Vegas-Clark County Library District Executive Director Kelvin Watson and everyone who works at the Library District as we move forward with this important project.”

“We are extremely grateful to Congressman Horsford for his tireless support of our libraries,” said Kelvin Watson, executive director of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District. “This funding will allow the Library District to dramatically expand our capacity to serve Clark County residents, especially those who live in the Historic Westside, particularly enhancing the building’s state-of-the-art technology infrastructure to better deliver resources for literacy, learning, and job skills training.”

The new West Las Vegas Library is currently under construction at 1861 N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, and is expected to open in Fall 2025. The 41,178-square-foot building will be more than twice the size of the existing West Las Vegas Library, which is located on West Lake Mead Boulevard, and was built in 1989. The new building will serve the growing population of families and seniors in this culturally diverse community. It will be a place where our children, grandchildren, and generations to come will enjoy story times, arts events, live performances, after-school tutoring, and STEAM activities. It will also offer space for ample parking and outdoor events, which the current West Lake Mead location is lacking.

For more information about the West Las Vegas Library, including architectural renderings of the new West Las Vegas Library, the history of the library branch in the community and more, visit TheLibraryDistrict.org/WestLasVegasLibrary.

About Las Vegas-Clark County Library District

The award-winning Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is an independent taxing entity that serves a diverse community across 8,000 square miles. Through its 25 branches and website, the Library District offers a collection of 3.2 million items, including books, movies, music (including streaming and downloadable), online resources, and free programs for all ages. The Library District is a vibrant and vital member of the community offering limitless learning; business and career advancement; government and social services support; and best of all, a place where customers find a sense of culture and community. For more information, and to support Library District programs, please visit TheLibraryDistrict.org.

