GitLab to Hold Fireside Chat with Truist Securities

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced that GitLab CEO and co-founder Sid Sijbrandij and GitLab Chief Financial Officer Brian Robins will participate in a fireside chat with Truist Securities on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The fireside chat is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time and will be webcast live at the following link: https://openexc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0PHIBccKTZCJD5Lmot-jCQ

A link to the replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of the GitLab website at: https://ir.gitlab.com/news-events/events

About GitLab

GitLab is the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 30 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

