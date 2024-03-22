National Assembly ready to share education reform experience with Philippines: Official

VIETNAM, March 22 - HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese National Assembly is ready to share experience in educational reform with the Philippines, NA Vice Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải told a delegation from the Philippine Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) led by Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian, Co-chair of EDCOM 2 and Senate Chair of the Committee on Basic Education.

Hải affirmed Việt Nam treasures its strategic partnership with the Philippines and wants to continue fostering cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, national defence-security, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges, and in new areas through the parliamentary channel.

As the two countries will celebrate the 10th founding anniversary of strategic partnership in 2025 and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2026, Hải said he was delighted to witness the increasingly effective and substantial development of bilateral relations in all fields over nearly half a century.

Welcoming the results of an earlier working session between the Vietnamese NA's Committee for Culture and Education and the Philippine delegation, the Vice Chairman affirmed support for expanding educational ties and further improving education quality in both countries, ultimately contributing to their socio-economic and cultural development.

Hải proposed further cooperation between the two legislatures, including exchange programmes for lawmakers and collaboration between their subordinate agencies. He highlighted the importance of sharing experience in parliamentary activities, with a particular focus on education and training.

Gatchalian, for his part, said the working sessions between the delegation and the Vietnamese NA Committee for Culture and Education and the Ministry of Education and Training enable the two sides to further nurture cooperation in the time ahead.

He wished that both sides would continue prioritising cooperation in culture, education and tourism to further raise mutual understanding and solidarity between their people, aiming for a more comprehensive and substantial bilateral relationship. — VNS