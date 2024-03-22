Extremism Headlines: Ghana Anti-LGBTQ bill, SB4 and immigration rhetoric

A federal appeals court put a controversial Texas immigration law back on hold late Tuesday night after the Supreme Court decided to allow Texas law enforcement to stop individuals based on their perceived immigration status, CNN reported. A three-judge panel at the voted 2-1 to overturn a previous ruling that had temporarily put into effect Senate Bill 4, the Texas law that allows state officials to arrest and detain individuals suspected of illegal entry into the country. The panel that issued this order is scheduled to hear arguments on Wednesday morning regarding Texas’ request to reinstate Senate Bill 4, pending the state’s appeal of a federal judge’s block on the law.