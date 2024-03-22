La Paz, Baja California Sur: Rising Culinary Haven

Celebrating Regional Flavors and Farm-to-Table experience

La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Paz, the capital of Baja California Sur, has emerged as a culinary haven, blending regional elements and a farm-to-table culture to create a dining experience like no other. This vibrant city is renowned for its diverse culinary scene, which celebrates the rich flavors and traditions of Baja California Sur while embracing sustainable and organic practices.



At the heart of La Paz's culinary renaissance is its commitment to sourcing ingredients locally, often directly from the region's organic farms and fisheries. This farm-to-table approach not only ensures the freshness and quality of the ingredients but also supports local producers and promotes sustainable practices.



Several restaurants in La Paz have garnered acclaim for their innovative menus and dedication to showcasing the best of Baja California Sur's culinary heritage. Among these establishments are:

Nemi Restaurant

Nemi’s cuisine combines all the products of Baja California Sur and brings them to a personal interpretation that translates into a menu of 15 dishes that change week by week. NEMI has been recognized in 2021, 2022, 2023 in the 120 best restaurants in Mexico, in addition to being recognized as one of the best 5 restaurants in the state. It has also been recognized in 2021, by FOOD & WINE in Spanish as one of the 10 best new restaurants in Mexico and chef Alejandro Villagómez as one of the best national chefs of this same year.

Nemi offers a Catering service with which it has provided service at social events in the City of La Paz and Los Cabos as well as Business events to clients such as Paco Rabanne, Lind Bland / National Geographic, among others. Alejandro Villagómez, chef Owner of NEMI, was born and studied in Mexico City, after finishing his studies in Gastronomy, he was part of the Pujol Restaurant for 9 years where he served for 5 years as chef de cuisine, in addition to having been part of the team from the El Celler de Can Roca restaurant in Girona, Spain, a restaurant with 3 Michelin stars and which has been considered on several occasions as the best restaurant in the World.

Address: C. Francisco I. Madero 565, Esterito, 23020 La Paz, B.C.S.

Reservations: opentable.com.mx

Website: https://www.nemirestaurante.com/

Contact: @nemirestaurante

Casa Marte

With over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, the restaurant promotes the gastronomy of Baja California Sur. Chef Hector Palacios restaurant is an emblematic house on the boardwalk of La Paz, offering fresh, local, seasonal products, signature mixology of local ingredients and a Mexican wine list with accents from the world. When you enter the house, you are a special guest. Fish and seafood arrive daily. Casa Marte cuisine is simple, local, to share. They believe that a good table is for sharing.

Contact: @casamartemx

Reservations: www.opentable.com.mx/r/casamarte-oyster-bar-and-grill-la-paz

Toto Frito Fish Tacos

Toto Frito is a charming, casual small restaurant in the heart of La Paz. Specialty dishes range from Tototaba; oysters, fish & chips and whole fried red snapper. Due to its charming family atmosphere, it is ideal to visit any day of the week or weekends during the day. Toto Frito is proud to please its customers with delicious dishes from chef Maho Hakoshima's original recipes and using only high-quality ingredients. The fish and oysters used are raised from Earth companies. Ocean Farms (Totoaba) and Sol Azul (Oysters) that also have a high ethical commitment to preserve the oceans and their habitat through their repopulation programs each year, trying to help these endangered species. There are no plastics or canned products used in Toto Frito. The place respects the original and historical architecture, honoring the roots and spirit of the city in general.

Contact: @totofritomx

Website: www.totofrito.com

Hambrusia Restaurant

A gastrobar in front of La Paz boardwalk, ideal for tasting a wide variety of craft beer and cocktails combined with its creative Mexican-Asian fusion cuisine. If you consider yourself a foodie, this charming restaurant has some of the most delicious tacos in the city, which makes it a must-stop for you. The design of its menu is a mix of cuisine from land, sea, Asia and Mexico. If you are not afraid of anything, we recommend the tripulpo, a delicious taco in a corn tortilla with golden beef tripe, mashed avocado, golden octopus arms, tanned red onion and three-chili tatemada sauce, an authentic delicacy of the gods. It's easy to find it thanks to its great location. The charming decor and friendly ambiance make its customers feel relaxed.

Address: Paseo Alvaro Obregon, Zona Central, 23000 La Paz, B.C.S Centro, 23000 La Paz, B.C.S,

Reservations: opentable.com.mx

Website: www.hambrusia.com

DUM Restaurant (Todos Santos)

DUM restaurant is an impressive oasis of palm trees in the magical town of Todos Santos and represents the first restaurant in this town whose kitchen is managed by a maître cuisine, Chef Aurelien Legeay, French Master Chef who came to give a boost the gastronomy of Todos Santos with a new proposal, using products from the region in a Mediterranean fusion and in a bohemian and sexy atmosphere. Aurélien Legeay, chef/owner was named Maître Cuisinier de France in December 2017. The members of this exclusive association are of French nationality and they select the chefs they consider most qualified in techniques and execution of French culinary arts. These masters, all trained at Michelin-star caliber institutions, are modernizing French cuisine in America. Only 10 chefs in Mexico have achieved this prestigious title. Aurelien Legeay has gained experience at many gourmet restaurants, including La Taverne du Mont d'Arbois at Domaine du Mont d'Arbois, Relais & Châteaux, and Piaf at AAA 5-Diamond resort Grand Velas Riviera Maya and then at the Piaf Restaurant at the Grand Velas Resort Los Cabos.

Reservations: opentable.com.mx

Website: www.dūm.com

La tuna, El Sargento , BCS

From 2020, La Tuna opened in El Sargento and La Ventana area. Founded by a group of family and friends with the idea of capturing the essence of how to live and enjoy the Baja. La Tuna offers its customers the opportunity to disconnect from the usual to enjoy a beautiful view of the sea of cuts accompanied by a tasting of a creative menu with fresh sea products. It is the most visited restaurant in the area, also attracting economic benefits to the community. The restaurant was designed and built with elements from the region such as palm trees, reeds, trunks, and gardens with plants from the region, achieving harmony with the environment and the area that surrounds us.

La Paz's culinary scene is a testament to the city's commitment to embracing its cultural heritage while embracing innovation and sustainability. Whether you're a food enthusiast or simply looking to experience the flavors of Baja California Sur, La Paz offers a culinary journey that is sure to delight the senses.

Contact: @latunabcs



For more information about La Paz and its culinary offerings, visit https://golapaz.com/

About La Paz, Baja California Sur

La Paz, the capital of Baja California Sur, is a coastal paradise nestled between the Sea of Cortez and the desert landscape. With its rich cultural tapestry, diverse marine life, and commitment to sustainable tourism, La Paz invites travelers to explore, connect, and experience the true essence of Baja California Sur.

