"A LEGACY OF SILENCE” CONTINUES WITH A GRIPPING SEQUEL, NAVIGATING THE DEADLY LABYRINTH TO TRUTH
Recipient of the 2023 Firebird Book Award, "Stumble & Fall" unveils the perilous pursuit of two sisters for truth and justiceTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy Rivers, the respected creator behind the intriguing "Legacy of Silence" series, is poised to captivate readers anew with the launch of "Stumble & Fall," the highly anticipated follow-up to "Complicit." This thrilling extension of the franchise sees Rivers intelligently maneuvering through a maze of secrets, danger, and the search for justice.
Central to this riveting creation is Kate, who finds solace in renovating her desert home and establishing a psychological counseling practice after the loss of her father. However, crossing the murky waters of trust proves to be a treacherous path in her quest for truth. As she searches for answers, she faces the daunting task of determining trustworthy allies. Yet, her steadfast resolve leads her into peril, and the burden of revealing the truth might be overpowering for her.
In the interim, Tilly, Kate's sister, makes her way back to New Mexico. Tilly finds herself on the edge of imminent danger as a tragic family event sets off a destructive pattern of behavior. With the lives of the victims they endeavor to assist dangling in uncertainty, Kate and Tilly wrestle with fear and self-doubt as they staunchly fight for justice.
"Stumble & Fall" looks into the heartbreaking sacrifices and obstacles encountered when the hunt for truth transforms into a treacherous journey. Amy Rivers artfully crafts a narrative that holds readers spellbound, prompting them to ponder the limits of justice and the extremes one might undertake to safeguard the vulnerable. The book's accolade, clinching the esteemed 2023 Firebird Book Award, stands as a testament to Rivers' exceptional storytelling acumen.
Step into the exhilarating realm of "A Legacy of Silence" series, where an electrifying adventure keeps audiences at the edge of their seats. Discover the latest masterpiece by Amy Rivers, "Stumble & Fall," now available at Boulder Book Store, West Side Books, and soon at Tattered Bookstore. This captivating addition is a must-have for any literary enthusiast.
