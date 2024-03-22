FHFA Releases 2023 ​Q4 Uniform Appraisal Dataset (UAD) Aggregate Statistics with New Variables

​​​​​​​​​​​​Washington, D.C. – The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) today published its 2023 fourth-quarter data for the Uniform Appraisal Dataset (UAD) Aggregate Statistics. The Data File and Dashboards also include new property characteristics and a new statistic.

“As FHFA works to deter appraisal bias, responsibly modernize the appraisal process, and address valuation challenges in rural areas, today’s dataset expansion shows where we have been successful in these efforts and where more work remains,” said FHFA Director Sandra L. Thompson. “The new and updated data further underpin FHFA’s commitment to providing transparency to the public and fostering liquid, efficient, competitive, and resilient national housing finance markets.”

The UAD Aggregate Statistics Data File and Dashboards give stakeholders and the public continued access to a broad set of data points and trends found in appraisal reports. Today’s release includes the full year of 2023 data at all geographic levels (National, State, County, Metropolitan Statistical Area, and Census Tract). The data also now include six new measures of property structure and site, three new measures of neighborhood market conditions, and one new value statistic.

UAD Aggregate Statistics Data File and Dashboards