RESOLVE Strengthens Global Leadership Team

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RESOLVE, a global non-governmental organization (NGO) focused on people and planet solutions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Carly Vynne as Chief Program Officer and Dr. Kalkidan Smith as Chief Financial and Enterprise Officer. They join Stephen D'Esposito, President and CEO, in the leadership team.

In the past five years RESOLVE has launched an energy transition start-up focused on remining and restoration (Regeneration), designed a sustainable solution to the electrification of off-grid health centers (HealthGrid), created a global plastics reuse initiative (PR3), developed an AI-enabled cryptic camera to support communities and conservation (TrailGuard AI), used land restoration to support post-conflict restoration (Peace Diamonds), and helped communities address historical lead poisoning (Lead-Free Communities Initiative).

RESOLVE’s work is underpinned by a deep history of conflict resolution and mediation, compelling science (Global Safety Net), and the idea that the best solutions are self-sustaining (RESOLVE Enterprises).

RESOLVE was the first NGO devoted to environmental and health mediation and conflict resolution. From this base, RESOLVE has grown into a family of solutions-focused non-profits in the U.S., Canada, and Africa, delivering mediation and partnership programs, and a series of mission-driven, public-benefit companies.

“In this divided era, RESOLVE is an essential organization,” said Stephen D'Esposito. “We’re developing a new model for NGOs, where deep attention to partnerships and good process is combined with extraordinary innovation; this is what people and the planet need to respond to climate change, win the energy transition, and prevent and respond to health threats.”

“After a period of significant innovation at RESOLVE, our new leadership team and global network are poised for growth. Our solutions help us forge hopeful partnerships even when, as a global community, we face deep divisions” said Britt Banks, RESOLVE’s Board Chair.

Dr. Smith brings a wealth of financial expertise and strategic insight to RESOLVE’s team and will be a key asset in steering RESOLVE toward sustained growth and success. She is an experienced financial and administration executive who has served in leadership roles at several NGOs. Prior to joining RESOLVE, Dr. Smith oversaw all financial functions and several administrative departments at Alteristic (an NGO specializing in interpersonal violence prevention and training), including financial management, risk management, information technology, digital, and facilities operations. She holds a Doctorate in Business Management from Drexel University, as well as an MA and a BA in Political Science and International Studies from Indiana University.

“We need a new way to work at the intersection of NGOs and business. Combining social mission and start-up culture and leveraging unlikely partnerships, is what gives RESOLVE its edge” said Dr. Smith. “Our enterprises help us scale and sustain solutions.”

Dr. Vynne brings deep experience working with diverse partners across the western U.S. and around the world to collaboratively problem solve. She’s committed to people-driven approaches to preserving and restoring Earth’s ecosystems, and to bringing new allies and resources to addressing humanity’s greatest challenges.

Dr. Vynne said: “We target gaps on the most important global problems, where others aren’t working, conflict is intractable, or an issue is stuck. We convene with purpose. Our programs create innovations and solutions that inspire and rally partners.”

Mr. D’Esposito is also the founder and CEO of Regeneration. Dr. Smith serves as Regeneration’s CFO.

RESOLVE is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with program offices in Canada, Sierra Leone, DRC, and Switzerland, and an affiliate in Australia. RESOLVE’s presence is steadily growing to enable the delivery of solutions in most parts of the world. RESOLVE is non-partisan and fiercely independent.