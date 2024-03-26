Klean Industries Pleased to Announce the Appointment of Mr. Jonathan Stone as Strategic Advisor

Klean Industries tyre pyrolysis technology will convert end-of-life tires into a circular economy solution for Australia.

Klean Industries is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jonathan Stone as Strategic Advisor.

We are extremely excited to have Jonathan join the KleanTeam as we build out a portfolio of manufacturing facilities that produce high-quality sustainable commodities from waste.” — Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klean Industries Inc ("Klean"), a leading owner and developer of a commercialized portfolio of technologies focused on the recovery of clean energy and resources from waste, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jonathan Stone as Strategic Advisor to Klean Industries. Mr. Stone will play a key role in directing Klean's capital structure development as the company moves forward on the deployment of Klean's commercial technologies. The company's current focus is advancing its resource recovery project in Australia, together with CEVA Logistics, Goodpack, and KleanLoop ™, which aims to recycle ten million tires annually.Jonathan Stone is a senior executive with a track record of delivering long-term value and growth for investors by coaching and building high-performance teams in the field of infrastructure investment. He is both a proven leader and individual contributor with strategic and financial acumen, operational expertise, and commitment to sustainable investment practices.Most recently, Jonathan was a Partner at Instar Asset Management where he played a pivotal role in the origination, execution, and management of private equity investments. Prior to Instar, Jonathan made substantial contributions as EMEA Head of Energy and Infrastructure at Scotiabank. Jonathan is chair of Steel Reef Infrastructure in Calgary and has served on several private and not-for-profit boards. He is also a member of the CEO Global Network.Jonathan has an MBA from Cambridge, an engineering degree from McGill, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder."I am looking forward to contributing my passion for transforming businesses as Klean undertakes a bold shift to building, owning, and operating assets critical to delivering the circular economy for tires . Klean's vision and team approach resonates deeply with my commitment to sustainable development and innovation to deliver the energy transition. Jesse and the KleanTeam are dedicated to redefining what is possible in recycling, creating lasting value for shareholders, partners, planet earth, and future generations" stated Jonathan Stone, Strategic Advisor to Klean Industries."We are extremely excited to have Jonathan come on board and join the KleanTeam as we develop new opportunities in the Oceania region and build out a portfolio of manufacturing facilities that produce high-quality sustainable commodities from waste. It is an exciting time for Klean Industries and the waste-to-value sector, and we are thrilled to continue growing our partnerships and having people of Jonathan's caliber, experience, and skills in the finance industry. Having extraordinary people like Jonathan as a part of the Team to support us will be a huge asset to the Company" said Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc.About Klean IndustriesKlean Industries ("Klean") provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts has decades of experience in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of the highest-quality equipment to convert waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services are a result of combined knowledge in the design of recycling, resource recovery, waste management, and power generation projects. Our global project management expertise safeguards timelines and budgets enabling projects to be delivered in less time and at lower costs.Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality fuels, recovered carbon blacks, and green hydrogen from various kinds of feedstocks. Our knowledge and technical skills provide a specialization in building projects that use advanced thermal technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization, which convert end-of-life tires, waste plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new cleantech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. By creating a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy, Klean Industries is the link between the low carbon, circular economy, and the goal of zero waste to landfill.

