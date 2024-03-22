DNREC Announces ‘Take a Kid Fishing!’ Spring Events

A successful “Take A Kid Fishing!” adventure at DNREC’s Aquatic Resources Education Center near Smyrna. Events are listed below. /DNREC photo

Registration Open for a Full Season of Fishing Fun Through Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Aquatic Resource Education Center

Do you know a youngster or a young teen who might enjoy learning about fishing and the delight in having the opportunity to catch a fish? The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control invites budding anglers ages 6 through 15 to come out with a parent, grandparent, or guardian and learn how to fish. Educators from the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Aquatic Resources Education Center will be on hand to lead the activities and fishing.

“Spending time fishing with your children and grandchildren is a great way to have them experience nature and develop a love for an activity they can enjoy for the rest of their lives,” said Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “With so many rich opportunities for angling in Delaware, participating in the ‘Take a Kid Fishing!’ program can help kickstart that passion!”

“Take a Kid Fishing!” events are offered free of charge to all participants, with advanced registration required. All fishing equipment is provided at no charge to participants for use at the events. To ensure that enough supplies are on hand for these free programs, advanced registration is required. To pre-register for the program, visit the DNREC events calendar, de.gov/dnrecmeetings. To learn more about AREC or the “Take a Kid Fishing!” program, visit de.gov/arec.

“Take A Kid Fishing!” events are scheduled at the following dates and locations:

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, Silver Lake Park, Dover

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, April 4, Aquatic Resources Education Center, Smyrna

9 a.m. to noon, Saturday May 4, Aquatic Resources Education Center, Smyrna

9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 25, Lums Pond State Park, Bear

9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 1, Aquatic Resources Education Center, Smyrna

9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, June 12, Aquatic Resources Education Center, Smyrna

9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, June 29, Aquatic Resources Education Center, Smyrna

9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, July 2, Aquatic Resources Education Center, Smyrna

9 a.m. to noon, Saturday July 13, Redden State Forest, Georgetown

5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 18, Silver Lake Park, Dover

9 a.m. to noon, Saturday July 27, Bellevue State Park, Wilmington

“Take a Kid Fishing!” teaches young anglers fundamental fishing skills and conservation concepts, including catch-and-release. Along with the angling experience, these free fishing events also feature activity stations and prizes. Packing refreshments and a picnic lunch is encouraged.

Individuals 16 years of age and older who accompany and engage in fishing with “Take a Kid Fishing!” participants must have a current Delaware fishing license or a Delaware Fisherman Information Network (FIN) number. Delaware recreational fishing licenses are sold online and by license agents statewide. License-exempt anglers, including Delaware residents 65 and older, may obtain a free FIN number online or from a license agent where recreational fishing licenses are sold. Online services available at de.gov/fishinglicense include fishing license purchases, FIN numbers, a list of participating license agents, and additional related information. Children under the age of 16 are exempt from the license and FIN requirements.

Information on fishing in Delaware also can be found in the 2024 Delaware Fishing Guide, also available in printed form from license agents throughout the state.

“Take A Kid Fishing!” is sponsored by the DNREC Aquatic Resources Education Center, with host sites provided by the Division of Fish and Wildlife, DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation, Delaware Department of Agriculture Forest Service and City of Dover Parks and Recreation.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on more than 68,000 acres of public land owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov