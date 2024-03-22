The Demise of Brian Mulroney Is A Lose For Humanity: TGTE
Prime Minister Mulroney was a true visionary and a man of great conviction who championed freedom, humanitarianism, and courageous political leadership.
His recognition of Quebec as a “distinct society," and his leadership with respect to the Meech Lake Accord and the Charlottetown Accord illustrates his commitment to the right of self-determination”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is deeply saddening to learn about the passing of former Canadian Prime Minister Right Hon. Brian Mulroney. Prime Minister Mulroney was a true visionary and a man of great conviction who championed freedom, humanitarianism, and courageous political leadership. He not only advocated these principles but also embodied them, for example, as a friend of Eelam Tamils.
In 1996, when 155 Eelam Tamil refugees sought sanctuary in Canada from Sri Lankan State persecution for no reason other than them being Tamil, Prime Minister Mulroney refused to deport them to Sri Lanka, where their lives were certain to be in danger, despite domestic pressure.
“We are not in the business of turning away refugees,” Prime Minister Mulroney told the world. “If we err, we err on the side of fairness and compassion,” he said.
Prime Minister Mulroney’s words and deeds demonstrate his courageous compassion and his commitment to human dignity, rights, and the rule of law.
Given the worldwide refugee crisis humanity faces today due to war, corruption, economic inequality, gender inequality, climate change, genocide, war, authoritarian oppression, and more, the world needs many more leaders like Prime Minister Mulroney.
He was a leader fiercely devoted to uprooting injustices and supporting liberation movements. During the 1980s, for example, Prime Minister Mulroney was a vocal supporter of Nelson Mandela, going so far as to call for his release from prison. His more institutional efforts, including sanctioning the apartheid South African regime proved to be instrumental in amassing the international resistance strength necessary to bring the apartheid regime down.
Prime Minister Mulroney’s recognition of Quebec as a “distinct society," as well as his leadership with respect to the Meech Lake Accord and the Charlottetown Accord Initiatives between the Canadian government and Quebec, illustrates his commitment to the right of self-determination.
We the Eelam Tamils from the island of Sri Lanka extend our heartfelt condolence to the people of Canada and the government of Canada. The passing of Prime Minister Mulroney, whose moral courage, perseverance, and pursuit of all avenues in the name of human rights justice that his privileged position afforded him, which set him apart from his peers, is not only a loss for Canada but rather for the world, and indeed for all of humanity itself.
* ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
