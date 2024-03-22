Spend your summer in a state park as a campground host!

Several Iowa state parks are still looking for campground hosts for the 2024 season. If you enjoy the outdoors, camping and meeting new people, consider becoming a volunteer campground host and spend your summer in a park! Campground hosts volunteer 20 – 40 hours per week, including weekends and holidays, while living in a free campsite in the park or forest.

Campground host positions available at:

Backbone

Clear Lake (May 1 - July 8 and August 1 - October 31, due to renovations that will close the campground in July)

George Wyth

Maquoketa Caves

McIntosh Woods

Springbrook

Learn more about how to apply on the DNR's volunteer page.

Or for more information, email or call Elizabeth Thacker: Elizabeth.Thacker@dnr.iowa.gov ; phone number (515) 444-9164.