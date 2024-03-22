Submit Release
News Search

There were 230 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,634 in the last 365 days.

Spend your summer in a state park as a campground host!

Several Iowa state parks are still looking for campground hosts for the 2024 season. If you enjoy the outdoors, camping and meeting new people, consider becoming a volunteer campground host and spend your summer in a park! Campground hosts volunteer 20 – 40 hours per week, including weekends and holidays, while living in a free campsite in the park or forest. 

Campground host positions available at:

  • Backbone
  • Clear Lake (May 1 - July 8 and August 1 - October 31, due to renovations that will close the campground in July)
  • George Wyth
  • Maquoketa Caves
  • McIntosh Woods
  • Springbrook

Learn more about how to apply on the DNR's volunteer page.

Or for more information, email or call Elizabeth Thacker: Elizabeth.Thacker@dnr.iowa.gov; phone number (515) 444-9164.

You just read:

Spend your summer in a state park as a campground host!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more