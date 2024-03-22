Spend your summer in a state park as a campground host!
Several Iowa state parks are still looking for campground hosts for the 2024 season. If you enjoy the outdoors, camping and meeting new people, consider becoming a volunteer campground host and spend your summer in a park! Campground hosts volunteer 20 – 40 hours per week, including weekends and holidays, while living in a free campsite in the park or forest.
Campground host positions available at:
- Backbone
- Clear Lake (May 1 - July 8 and August 1 - October 31, due to renovations that will close the campground in July)
- George Wyth
- Maquoketa Caves
- McIntosh Woods
- Springbrook
Learn more about how to apply on the DNR's volunteer page.
Or for more information, email or call Elizabeth Thacker: Elizabeth.Thacker@dnr.iowa.gov