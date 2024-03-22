Health & Wealth Expo: A Virtual Summit Hosted by Dr. Lendra James, DNP, MS, RN, NE-BC
Join Dr. Lendra James's virtual summit for inspiration, education, and empowerment to transform your healthcare career and holistic well-being.PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, nurses, aspiring nurses, and healthcare professionals face unique challenges in navigating both their professional and financial well-being. To address these challenges and provide invaluable resources, Dr. Lendra James, a distinguished nurse leader and entrepreneur, proudly announces the Health & Wealth Expo: A Virtual Summit.
Dr. Lendra James, DNP, MS, RN, NE-BC, is renowned for her expertise in nursing leadership, entrepreneurship, and financial empowerment. With over two decades of experience in healthcare, Dr. James is passionate about empowering nurses and healthcare professionals to thrive in both their careers and personal finances.
The Health & Wealth Expo: A Virtual Summit, hosted by Dr. Lendra James, is a two-day event scheduled for March 23rd and 24th, 2024. This groundbreaking summit is designed to equip nurses, aspiring nurses, and healthcare workers with the knowledge and resources they need to achieve financial success and wellness.
Attendees can expect a lineup of industry experts, workshops, and clinics tailored to their needs. Highlights include personal and business credit clinics, financial literacy workshops, mental health discussions, and sessions on entrepreneurship in nursing. Whether attendees are looking to improve their credit score, launch a business, or gain financial literacy, the Health & Wealth Expo has something for everyone.
Dr. Lendra James comments, "I am thrilled to host the Health & Wealth Expo: A Virtual Summit and provide nurses and healthcare professionals with the tools they need to thrive financially. This summit is not just about professional development – it's about empowering individuals to take control of their financial futures and achieve their dreams."
The Health & Wealth Expo: A Virtual Summit is expected to attract attendees from across the healthcare industry, including nurses, nurse practitioners, healthcare executives, and aspiring healthcare professionals.
For more information and to register for the Health & Wealth Expo: A Virtual Summit, please visit www.healthandwealthsummit2024.com.
Dr. Lendra James
DLJames Consulting and Premier Infusions & Wellness
+1 484-613-2585
support@dljamesconsulting.com