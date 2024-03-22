ADM Names Integrated Global Services as a 2023 Supplier Award Winner

The IGS team celebrates the ADM Supplier of the Year award

Integrated Global Services (IGS) has been named a 2023 Supplier Award winner by ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in sustainability-sourced solutions from nature

ADM challenges us to become a better company in so many respects, and it’s an honor to be recognized by a strategic partner for our commitment to building a reputation for safety” — Rich Crawford, IGS CEO and President