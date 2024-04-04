Submit Release
Activate Care Welcomes Friso van Reesema as Vice President of Health Plan and Community Partnerships

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Activate Care is pleased to announce that Friso van Reesema has joined the company as Vice President of Health Plan and Community Partnerships. In his new role, Friso will be responsible for establishing partnerships to address social drivers of health through Activate Care's Path Assist program.

Friso is a dedicated public health executive with over 21 years of experience in the US healthcare system. He has focused on member and community engagement, using trusted sources to address social drivers of health and improve provider and patient experiences.

"We are delighted to welcome Friso to our organization," said Activate Care CEO and Co-Founder Ted Quinn. "We know he will bring incredible expertise to this role, and I'm confident he will be a thought leader for the team. I look forward to seeing his great work as our new Vice President of Health Plan and Community Partnerships."

Prior to joining Activate Care, Friso led member engagement initiatives and financial stewardship for Cotiviti and Health Management Systems during COVID-19, with a focus on vaccination awareness, activation, and redetermination efforts.

Friso began his career in pharmaceuticals to understand provider engagement. He later shifted to population health through Avalere Health's evidence-based medicine team and then to technology platforms to scale member engagement for health plans.

Friso graduated with a Master's in Public Health from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, where he concentrated on Society and Behavior Change. He also studied Languages and Cultures of Latin America at Leiden University in The Netherlands and received a Master's in Business Administration in Rotterdam and Madrid, Spain.

In addition to his work experience, Friso participates in local community non-profit boards and advisory committees such as the Boys and Girls Club, food security organizations, Hospital Patient Family Advisory Councils, and housing coalitions.

