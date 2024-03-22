DEADLINE ALERT for VTYX, IRBT, and AVXL: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX)

Class Period: October 21, 2021 – November 6, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 30, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) VTX958 was less effective in treating psoriasis than Defendants had led investors to believe; (2) as a result, VTX958’s clinical and/or commercial prospects were overstated; (3) accordingly, the Company had misrepresented its ability to develop and commercialize effective product candidates; (4) Ventyx’s post-IPO business prospects were thus inflated; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Ventyx shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT)

Class Period: August 5, 2022 – January 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Merger would place Amazon in a sufficiently dominant position in the market for RVCs that U.S. and European antitrust regulators were unlikely to approve the Merger; (2) iRobot had conducted inadequate due diligence into the Merger and/or ignored significant risks weighing against the likelihood of regulatory approval; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, iRobot overstated the likelihood for successfully completing the Merger; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an iRobot shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL)

Class Period: February 1, 2022 – January 1, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) suggested it was going to use particular endpoint and research methods known to the public in advance; (2) When the Company changed those methods last-minute during the Avatar research program, it promised investors it would keep those newly-adopted endpoints and methods; (3) It likewise abandoned those endpoints when it released the Excellence study data; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an Anavex shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com



