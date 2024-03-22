USA Clinics Group Celebrates National Doctors' Day by Highlighting Exceptional Physicians

USA Clinics Group operates over 168 clinics across 18 states. Its mission is to deliver compassionate, personalized, expert care close to home

USA Clinics Group's network of minimally invasive services honors docs on #NationalDoctorsDay. Patients thank their healthcare heroes on social media.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Clinics Group, a leading network of over 168 minimally invasive clinics in eighteen states, honors its team of outstanding physicians this National Doctors' Day by inviting patients to share their gratitude on social media.

"At USA Clinics Group, we believe exceptional care starts with our exceptional team," says Dr. Yan Katsnelson, Founder and CEO. "Our experienced doctors prioritize personalized care and deliver the highest quality treatment, demonstrably improving patients’ lives.”

Throughout National Doctors' Day week, USA Clinics Group encourages patients to express their appreciation for their doctors and the entire USA Clinics Group team by submitting a heartfelt message, a short video, or a quick note.

Patients who want to thank their teams of vein and vascular physicians and staff can find a thank you form on the USA Vein Clinics or its Facebook site. Nomination forms are also available online at USA Fibroid Centers for those wanting to nominate their doctor for National Doctors’ Day. Make sure to tag your post using the hashtag #NationalDoctorsDay.

USA Clinics Group has been recognized for providing comprehensive, patient-centered care that demonstrably improves lives. USA Clinics Group's network of services has received numerous top honors, including Best in Care Business Awards, and its patients consistently report positive experiences.

Yvonne, who received minimally invasive fibroid treatment in Philadelphia, PA, shared, “My quality of life is so much better now after my procedure.” Yvonne reported that the painful symptoms are gone. "I want to give a big thanks to the doctors at the USA Fibroid Centers. Keep doing what you are doing.”

Piedad C., whose husband received treatment in Mundelein, Il, noted, “We are so happy with USA Vein Clinics. The doctor and staff were so helpful and friendly.” The staff immediately saw and treated her husband when he had an emergency vascular issue. “I recommend them 100 percent,” she added.

USA Clinics Group’s network of comprehensive outpatient healthcare clinics focuses on minimally invasive treatments that allow patients to receive expert care close to home. Its family network of services includes non-surgical treatment for vein, vascular, fibroid, prostate, male infertility, hemorrhoids, oncology, spine, and total body CT (Computed Tomography) for heart and cancer screening.

“If anybody has earned a day of appreciation, it is our doctors and clinical staff. “Patient comments, personal videos and notes go a long way and are valued by our doctors, their team and our clinics,” Katsnelson said.

For more information on USA Clinics Group’s network of services or to schedule treatment appointments at any location, call USA Vein Clinics' headquarters directly at 855-714-5347 or visit their website (https://www.usaveinclinics.com/).

About USA Clinics Group:

USA Clinics Group operates over 168 clinics across 18 states. Its mission is to deliver compassionate, personalized, expert care close to home. Its network of clinics includes:

*USA Vein Clinics is the nation's largest network of vein treatment centers. It offers minimally invasive solutions for varicose and spider veins. Call 855-714-5347 or visit https://www.usaveinclinics.com/.

*USA Fibroid Centers offer personalized, non-surgical solutions for uterine fibroids through Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). Call 888-986-6103 or visit https://www.usafibroidcenters.com/.



*USA Vascular Centers offers minimally invasive Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) treatment. Call 888-773-2193 or visit https://www.usavascularcenters.com/.



*USA Prostate Centers team treats benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) with a minimally invasive procedure called prostatic artery embolization (PAE). Call 855-815-1116 or visit https://www.usaprostatecenters.com.



*USA Hemorrhoid Centers offer advanced treatment for internal hemorrhoids that can cause pain and bleeding using hemorrhoid artery embolization. Call 855-805-4247 or visit https://www.usahemorrhoidcenters.com/.



*USA Oncology Centers offers highly focused minimally invasive treatments for patients with primary and metastasized liver cancer. Call 855-870-4747 or visit https://www.usaoncologycenters.com/



*USA Longevity Centers offers total body CT scans to screen for heart disease and cancer throughout the body. These can be caught early, when treatment is most successful. Call 855-681-3653 or visit https://www.usalongevitycenters.com/.