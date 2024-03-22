Europe Fuel Card Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2018 – 2025 | AMR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Europe Fuel Card Industry by Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025,

The Europe fuel card market was valued at $257,281 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $374,592 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the universal fuel card segment accounted for the highest revenue in the Europe fuel card market.

Surge in digital transactions, increase in usage of prepaid cards, rise in need for improved fuel management, and growth associated with transportation & logistics industry are the key factors that drive the growth of the Europe fuel card market. However, security concerns associated with fuel cards such as fleet card skimming, and fraudulent transactions hamper the Europe fuel card market growth. Based on type, the universal fuel card segment dominated the Europe market in 2017, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to nationwide acceptance of universal fuel cards.

Furthermore, the merchant fuel card segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to rise in trend of merchant cards supported by partnership of fuel merchants and fuel card providers.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Europe Fuel Card Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Europe Fuel Card Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

BP Plc.

Engen Petroleum Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

FirstRand Bank Limited

FleetCor Technologies, Inc.

Libya Oil Holdings Ltd.

Puma Energy

Royal Dutch Shell plc

U.S. Bancorp

WEX, Inc and Many More

The Europe fuel card market was led by the UK in 2017, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, Italy is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to increase in adoption of cashless fuel transactions and government legislations for e-invoicing of fuel transactions.

In 2017, the Europe fuel card market was dominated by the fuel refill application segment, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. However, the other services segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to rise in adoption of fuel cards to address other value-added needs such as purchasing of vehicles spare parts and accessories.

