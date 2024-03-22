Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is Saturday, April 20

CONTACT:

Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-6355

Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211

March 22, 2024

Concord, NH – Save the date! Spring is here and that means its time for the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s popular outdoor festival, Discover WILD New Hampshire Day. This community event is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, 2024. It takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the grounds of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department at 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH, rain or shine. Admission is free. Only trained service dogs will be admitted; no pets allowed.

Celebrating 34 years of connecting residents and visitors with the outdoors, Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is a fun way for the whole family to explore New Hampshire’s wildlife resources and outdoor traditions. Browse educational exhibits presented by environmental and conservation organizations from across the state. See live animals, big fish, and trained falcons. Try your hand at archery, casting, and fly tying. Test your marksmanship at the air-rifle range, watch retriever dogs in action, and get creative with hands-on craft activities. Plus, check out food truck alley—you’ll find something for every taste!

Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is hosted by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and presented by the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire, Fish and Game’s nonprofit partner (www.nhwildlifeheritage.org), with support from media sponsor Manchester Radio Group.

Fish and Game will also be attending the Trinity Baptist Sportman’s Show: Saturday, April 6, Trinity Baptist Church, 80 Clinton Street, Concord, NH. This 18th annual sporting event will feature innovations in fishing and hunting. Try out the best gear, talk to top manufacturers and guides, and learn from world-class industry professionals by attending one of eight expert seminars. Stop by the NH Fish and Game booth to talk about New Hampshire’s wonderful outdoor recreational opportunities. For more information, visit facebook.com/sportsmensevent.