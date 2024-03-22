Southern Careers Institute to Host Salon Open House
Event Includes Appearance from San Antonio Spurs Hype SquadSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 27th, Southern Careers Institute’s San Antonio South branch campus will host an Open House to commemorate the new student salon, The Salon and Spa at Southern Careers Institute, with members of the Spurs Hype Squad in attendance to help celebrate.
Join SCI for this free event and enjoy complimentary snacks, salon demonstrations and the chance to get some free beauty items such as cosmetic bags, lip balm, combs, hand sanitizer and more (while supplies last). SCI will also be raffling off prizes. The salon will be open for services during the event. Guests can learn more about SCI and the programs it offers through classroom tours. In addition, advisors will be on site to discuss career paths and financial aid opportunities.
What: Salon Open House
Free snacks, free beauty items (while supplies last), a chance to meet the Spurs Hype Squad, raffles and opportunities to learn more about SCI
Where: 238 Southwest Military Dr., Suite 107, San Antonio, TX 78221
When: Wednesday, March 27th, 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Who: This event is FREE and open to the public.
For more information, please contact Sarah Fischer at sarah.fischer@scitexas.edu
About Southern Careers Institute:
Southern Careers Institute (SCI) began serving Texas students in 1960. SCI offers a diverse list of programs that develop employment-ready students who can go on to serve their communities. The eight conveniently located campuses in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio NW Loop 410, San Antonio SW Military Drive, and Waco, offer training in:
Business: Administrative Assistant, Business Administration, Business Accounting Specialist, Associate of Applied Science in Management
Beauty: Cosmetology Operator, Esthetician
Medical: Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician
Technology: Computer Support Specialist, Software Developer, Data Science, Cyber Security, Mobile Application Developer
Trades: Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, Electrical Technician, HVAC, Welding, Automotive Service Technician Apprenticeship
SCI also offers hybrid and online learning modalities. Not all programs are offered at all campuses.
The Austin main campus is located at 1701 W. Ben White Blvd, STE. 100, Austin, Texas 78704.
