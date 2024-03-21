Submit Release
Islanders receive 2024 Heritage Awards

CANADA, March 21 - Several Islanders were recognized recently for preserving and promoting Prince Edward Island’s heritage. 

PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation, along with Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry, presented the 2024 Heritage Awards to groups and individuals in several categories at Eptek Art & Culture Centre in Summerside.   

“I want to congratulate all the recipients of this year’s Heritage Awards. These individuals and organizations have shown the importance of valuing and preserving our past so it can remain for many generations to come.”

- Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture Minister Cory Deagle

The winners included:

Heritage Recognition Awards 

  • Myrna Babineau
  • Suzanne Campbell
  • Lorraine Clements
  • Leland Currie
  • Glen Kelly
  • Jennifer King
  • Nicole Lodge
  • Earle MacDonald (posthumous)
  • Dianne Porter
  • Aggi-Rose Reddin
  • St. Patrick’s Ancestral Cemetery Restoration 
  • Jamie Thomas
  • Jenene Woolridge

Volunteer of the Year 

  • Brenda MacQuarrie Boudreau

Publication of the Year Academic Category 

  • Kathleen Maude MacMillan - From Sword to Pen
  • Joshua MacFadyen - Time Flies: A History of Prince Edward Island from the Air

Publication of the Year Creative Category 

  • Genevieve Loughlin and Mo Duffy - Fiona: Prince Edward Island Accounts of Canada’s Biggest Storm

Irene Rogers Architectural Award

Award of Honour

  • Confederation Centre Art Gallery

Boyde Beck Memorial Award

Mary Cornfoot Brehaut Genealogy Award

Natural Heritage Activity Award

Wendell Boyd Performance Award

Catherine Hennessey Heritage Activism Award

  • Sophia Bourgue (young adult category)
  • Jaqueline MacNeill Doiron (adult category)

“The recipients of the Heritage Awards are remarkable again this year,” said Matthew McRae, executive director, PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation. “It is truly inspiring to witness Islanders’ ongoing dedication to preserving and celebrating our heritage.”

Media contact:
Camellia Nguyen 
Communication and Fundraising Coordinator 
PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation 
cxnguyen@gov.pe.ca

