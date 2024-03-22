Skin Packaging Market to Surpass USD 17.01 Billion by 2030, Propelled By The Demand For Economical Packaging Solutions
Skin packaging poised for remarkable growth as consumers seek convenience and sustainability, offering enhanced visibility and freshness.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Skin Packaging Market was valued at USD 11.08 Billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to reach USD 17.01 Billion by 2030.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞
The skin packaging market is witnessing significant traction, driven by factors such as shifting lifestyles, rising disposable income, and rapid urbanization. Plastics remain the dominant material segment, owing to their versatility and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, the segment for other materials, including foam and bioplastics, is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.
Skin packaging, a method where products are secured on paperboard or trays with a heated transparent plastic film, offers numerous benefits. It reduces the need for excess packaging material, enhances product visibility, and acts as a protective "second skin" for products. The market is further boosted by the high consumption of meat and seafood, particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
• Clondalkin Group
• Sealed Air
• WestRock Company
• Winpak Ltd
• Amcor plc
• Berry Global Inc
• The Dow Chemical Company
• Bemis Company
• Mondini SpA
• MULTIVAC
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The skin packaging market is experiencing a significant surge due to the growing demand for extended shelf life, particularly in perishable goods such as meat and seafood. Consumers increasingly seek products that retain freshness and quality for longer periods, driving the adoption of skin packaging solutions. This demand is further fueled by advancements in packaging technology, which continue to enhance the preservation and protection of products.
Moreover, the ready-to-eat food sector presents promising opportunities for the skin packaging market. As busy lifestyles prompt consumers to opt for convenient meal options, the need for safe and efficient packaging for pre-packaged foods rises. Skin packaging, with its ability to ensure product integrity and hygiene, perfectly meets these demands.
In addition to these factors, the skin packaging market finds substantial potential in developing regions. As economies in these areas experience growth, the demand for practical and cost-effective packaging solutions rises concurrently. Skin packaging offers an attractive proposition for manufacturers and consumers alike, providing a balance of product protection, sustainability, and convenience.
This combination of factors—increased focus on extended shelf life, technological advancements, opportunities in the ready-to-eat food sector, and the burgeoning demand in developing regions—positions the skin packaging market for continued growth and expansion in the foreseeable future.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The skin packaging market can be segmented into three key categories: raw materials, product types, and end uses. Among raw materials, plastics dominate due to their versatility and cost-efficiency, catering to various packaging needs. Paper and paperboards are gaining traction owing to eco-friendly preferences. In terms of product types, carded packaging holds a significant share, offering secure packaging solutions for diverse products. Non-carded packaging is on the rise due to its flexibility and ease of use. Lastly, in terms of end uses, the food industrial sector stands out, driven by the need for extended shelf life and product protection, while consumer goods also contribute to market growth.
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
• Plastic
• Paper & Paperboards
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Carded
• Non-carded
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞
• Food Industrial
• Consumer Goods
• Others
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
In the Asia-Pacific region, the market is expected to witness the fastest expansion during the forecast period. This growth is propelled by changing lifestyles, increasing consumer spending power, and a rising demand for practical packaging solutions.
North America has been a significant contributor to the market revenue, attributed to high household incomes and a growing preference for high-quality meat, seafood, and poultry products. The region's focus on convenience and product integrity further fuels the adoption of skin packaging solutions.
Europe is poised for substantial market growth, particularly in countries such as the UK, Sweden, Germany, Spain, and Italy, known for their significant consumption of meat and seafood. The market here benefits from rising consumer awareness about food safety and the importance of sustainable packaging solutions.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
• Growing demand for sustainable, cost-effective packaging solutions.
• Rise in consumer preference for extended shelf life and product visibility.
• Advancements in packaging technology driving market expansion.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
• Lumene's utilization of Eastman Cristal One E Renew resin in their extrusion blow molding process showcases a commitment to recyclable materials.
• Collaboration between VG Nicolaus GmbH, Wentus Kunststoff GmbH, and SEALPAC resulted in the development of FlatSkin, a cutting-edge tray-sealing technology.
𝟏.𝟏𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
