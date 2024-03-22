Gastroenterologists Slow to Adopt Eli Lilly’s Omvoh, Pfizer’s Velsipity, and Takeda’s subcutaneous formulation of Entyvio for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis, but Future Projections Reveal a Highly Evolving Market

Takeda’s line extension has outpaced other concurrent launches in adoption and familiarity three months post launch, according to Spherix Global Insights.

Exton, Pennsylvania, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The end of 2023 introduced several new treatment options for patients suffering from ulcerative colitis (UC). Among them is Eli Lilly’s Omvoh (mirikizumab), the first FDA approved IL-23 inhibitor for UC, Pfizer’s Velsipity (etrasimod), the second Sphingosine-1 phosphate (S1P) receptor-modulator, as well as two subcutaneous (SC) formulations of highly regarded UC therapies for prescribers—Entyvio (vedolizumab) and infliximab (Celltrion’s SC infliximab, Zymfentra).

Spherix Global Insights has been monitoring the progress of the respective UC launches via its Launch Dynamix™ service, which includes monthly pulses benchmarking the assets to analogues in the market, as well as quarterly deep dives which granularly assess each specific launch from the perspective of prescribers. The latest results reveal gastroenterologists (n=73) have been slow to incorporate the newest entrants into their already bustling armamentarium, though project rapid adoption over the course of 2024.

In terms of unaided awareness of the newly approved medications, Omvoh had the highest recall rates, followed closely by Velsipity and more distantly by Entyvio SC. However, when comparing these figures to past launches in inflammatory bowel disease, each of the latest treatments fell short of the awareness levels achieved by AbbVie’s Rinvoq in UC, Skyrizi in Crohn’s disease (CD), and BMS’ Zeposia in UC.

Conversely, but as expected, Entyvio SC is the most familiar among the three, followed by Velsipity and then Omvoh. Notably, each of the recent launches outperforms Zeposia but Velsipity and Omvoh fall short of Rinvoq in UC in terms of familiarity at a similar post-launch timeframe.

The adoption trends regarding gastroenterologist trial rates, overall market share, and average patient initiations exhibit a consistent pattern. Entyvio SC leads in both the breadth and depth of usage, with Velsipity and Omvoh trailing behind. Approximately one-third of gastroenterologists have trialed each of the latter two brands, surpassing the levels observed for Zeposia three months post-launch, but shy of what was witnessed for Rinvoq in UC and Skyrizi in CD.

Despite slightly slower rates of adoption than some of the other historical analogue launches in the space, prescribers project significant increased usage of each of the recent entrants over the next six months, fueled by both an expanding user and patient base. While Entyvio SC is poised to make the greatest gains over time, it appears to be mostly pulling patients from the long-trusted infused administration of the same brand. Six-month UC share projections for Omvoh and Velsipity are both expected to more than quadruple, with Lilly’s brand holding a slight edge over Pfizer’s oral, though each are believed to surpass Zeposia’s share by mid-2024.

Manufacturers have the opportunity to influence future adoption by establishing rapport with prescribers and establishing patient support services that allow for increased ease in prescribing, amongst other efforts. Past month sales representative contact rates and gastroenterologist ratings of the manufacturer’s launch support this sentiment, with Entyvio SC maintaining the top spot on each metric.

Spherix will continue to monitor the launches of Entyvio SC, Omvoh, and Velsipity for the first eighteen months on the market via its Launch Dynamix™ service. Assessment of the broader UC market and shifting dynamics as the adoption of these entrants is realized are followed quarterly through the RealTime Dynamix™ service offering.

