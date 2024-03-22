DuraPaw Drops Explosive Holiday Dog Subscription Boxes

Prepare for Pawesome Pandemonium Celebrations

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brace yourselves for a fur-filled explosion of excitement as DuraPaw, the leading provider of monthly themed dog subscription boxes, proudly unveils its latest exclusive holiday-themed subscription! Crafted to thrill both you and your furry friend, these holiday boxes promise a year-round extravaganza of tail-wagging joy.

1. Halloween Holiday Boxes: Get ready for spine-chilling fun with DuraPaw's Halloween-themed subscription box! Packed with eerie toys and tantalizing pumpkin-flavored treats, these boxes guarantee a howling good time for your furry friend.

2. Christmas Holiday Boxes: Spread the holiday cheer with DuraPaw's Christmas-themed subscription box! Bursting with festive toys and delectable seasonal treats, this festive box will ensure your pup's holiday season is merry and bright.

3. Birthday Celebration Boxes: Roll out the red carpet for your pup's special day with DuraPaw's Birthday Celebration Box! Overflowing with paw-some toys and mouthwatering treats, this Birthday box is sure to make your spoiled pooch feel like royalty on their big day.

4. Easter Holiday Boxes: Hop into springtime with DuraPaw's Easter-themed subscription box! Filled with pastel-colored toys and delectable treats, these boxes guarantee an egg-citing Easter for your furry companion.

5. Valentine's Holiday Boxes: Share the love with DuraPaw's Valentine's-themed subscription box! Brimming with heartwarming toys and treats, your pup will fall in love with this box, making it the perfect way to show your furry Valentine how much they mean to you.

6. Summer Holiday Boxes: Make a splash this summer with DuraPaw's Summer-themed subscription box! Loaded with sunny delights and refreshing treats, the DuraPaw Summer Box promises a doggone good time in the sun for your furry friend.

Plan to Receive Fun Holiday Boxes and Share Memories with Your Pup:

Join the DuraPaw family and plan to receive these fun-filled holiday boxes, perfect for creating unforgettable memories with your pup. From festive gatherings to cozy nights in, each box is designed to bring you and your pup closer together, sharing joyous moments that will last a lifetime.

For more information on DuraPaw's explosive holiday-themed subscription boxes and to place your order, visit our website or contact us directly. Get ready for Pawesome Pandemonium Celebrations!

Marc Ferland

hello@durapaw.ca