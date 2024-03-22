A1C Drinks Featured at the Prestigious 2024 AWG Innovation Showcase
The beverage is crafted to meet the needs of diabetics, pre-diabetics, health conscious individuals, and to combat the rise in childhood obesity
Our mission has always been to offer a beverage that not only tastes great but also supports the well-being of our customers”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A1C Drinks, a leader in healthy, zero-sugar beverages designed for health-conscious consumers, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming 2024 AWG Innovation Showcase. This prestigious event is scheduled for March 25-26, 2024, at the Overland Park Convention Center, located at 6000 College Blvd, Overland Park, Kansas.
As a pioneering brand committed to providing healthy refreshment options, A1C Drinks has rapidly gained popularity for being the only beverage specifically designed to meet the needs of diabetics, pre-diabetics, and overweight children and adults. The AWG Innovation Showcase offers an unparalleled platform for A1C Drinks to introduce its products to a broader audience, including industry professionals, potential retail partners, media, and consumers.
The 2024 AWG Innovation Showcase is an event designed to highlight the latest trends and innovations in the grocery sector. It provides a unique opportunity for vendors, retailers, and industry leaders to connect, share ideas, and explore new business opportunities.
A1C Drinks' presence at this event underscores the company's dedication to leading the charge in the development of health-forward beverage options.
"We are excited to participate in the 2024 AWG Innovation Showcase and share our passion for healthy living with the industry," said Russ McCullough, Founder and CEO of A1C Drinks. "Our mission has always been to offer a beverage that not only tastes great but also supports the well-being of our customers. This event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our commitment to innovation, quality, and health, and to meeting the needs of under-served groups including diabetics, pre-diabetics, and obese individuals of all ages."
Attendees of the AWG Innovation Showcase can look forward to an engaging experience at the Showcase, where they will have the opportunity to sample a variety of flavors, learn more about the health benefits of A1C Drinks, and meet the team behind the brand. This event promises to be an exciting occasion for all involved and a significant milestone for A1C Drinks as it continues to grow and make a positive impact in the beverage industry.
For more information about A1C Drinks and their participation in the 2024 AWG Innovation Showcase, please visit: www.a1cdrinks.com, or email: info@a1cdrinks.com, or call: 913-386-8212.
About A1C Drinks: A1C Drinks is a cutting-edge beverage company dedicated to crafting delicious, zero-sugar, no-calorie drinks that cater to health-conscious consumers and individuals with diabetes. With a focus on taste, health, and innovation, A1C Drinks is committed to providing options that everyone can enjoy without compromise.
Event Details:
2024 AWG Innovation Showcase
March 25-26, 2024
Overland Park Convention Center
6000 College Blvd
Overland Park, KS 66211
Press Contact:
310-571-5592
media.a1cdrinks@gmail.com
Russ McCullough
A1C Drinks, Inc
+1 913-386-8212
info@a1cdrinks.com
