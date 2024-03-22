E-Paper Display Market Business Growth and Industry Development by 2030

E-Paper Display Market

Technological advancements in e-paper screens and rise in application areas of large e-paper displays drive the growth of the global e-paper display market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the e-paper display market size was valued at $1.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to 2030. Technological advancements in e-paper screens, favorable environmental impact due to lesser energy consumption as compared to other display technologies, and rise in application areas of large e-paper displays drive the growth of the global e-paper display market.

The major factors that boost the global e-paper display market growth include, the ongoing technological advances in e-paper screen, emerging applications areas, positive environmental impact, and the advantages provided by e-paper display over other display technologies. In addition, the lower cost involved in manufacturing of large e-paper display and the efforts towards integration of e-paper with flexible electronics are anticipated to supplement the market growth. However, the low refresh rate of electronic paper display and the absence of multiple colors limit the market growth.

The e-paper display market analysis is provided on the basis of product, application, and geography. Based on product, the e-readers segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global e-paper display market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to low power consumption, high compatibility with existing devices, and integration with flexible electronics along with wide adoption of e-readers in established as well as developing economies. However, the auxiliary display segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the media and entertainment segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global e-paper display market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to usage in displays for putting ads, posters, and hoardings to create a visual impact on consumers and the addition of multi-colored e-ink products. However, the retail segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in technological implementation, usage to showcase products for inventory management, and ability to show dynamic pricing.

Geographically, North America accounted for the majority share in the e-paper display industry in 2020, with anticipation to reach $2.6 billion by 2030, maintaining lead during the forecast period. High rate of adoption and higher disposable income of North American population are some of the factors that are expected to enable the region to dominate the e-paper display market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific followed by LAMEA are expected to grow at relatively higher CAGRs, owing to the presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of technology adoption and possible investment prospects in these regions.

The key players profiled in the report include, Liquavista B.V. (Amazon), Cambrios Technologies Corporation, CLEARink Displays, Inc., E Ink Corporation, Guangzhou OED Technology Inc., GDS Holding S.r.l., Plastic Logic, LG Electronics Inc., Pervasive Displays Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the e-paper display market.

Key Findings of Study

• In 2020, the e-readers segment generated the highest revenue, accounting for over 50% of the global e-paper display market share.

• The auxiliary displays segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2030.

• North America held the majority of market share in 2020 and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

