VML and Definitive Healthcare announce partnership to transform key opinion leader management

Partnership offers solution to streamline engagement between pharmaceutical companies and KOLs to help increase the value of the clinical collaborations and conversations

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. and LONDON, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH) and VML Health announced a first-of-its-kind partnership that gives clients the ability to manage their entire key opinion leader (KOL) identification and engagement operation from an integrated solution. This partnership provides an answer to the increasingly complex challenges that the health industry faces when identifying and engaging with the most relevant KOLs at a global level.



The new solution has been created by linking VML Health’s digital KOL engagement platform and Definitive Healthcare’s comprehensive global KOL data available through the Monocl ExpertInsight platform. The integration of VML Health’s Superfly platform with the Monocl ExpertInsight data product gives pharmaceutical companies access not only to the data profiles of millions of medical experts across different therapeutic areas around the world, but also to a suite of tools to help plan, manage, and track engagements. The solution can be tailored to the client’s specific goals and is accessible to mutual clients using a single set of user login credentials.

Monocl ExpertInsight delivers medical research and clinical activity data on more than 15 million medical experts globally. Combined with enterprise-grade CRM features in VML Health’s Superfly platform, this powerful unified solution delivers a 360-degree view of KOL activity to clients and streamlines their efforts to identify, engage, and collaborate strategically with KOLs worldwide.

"This will transform the way pharmaceutical companies interact with healthcare professionals,” says Claire Gillis, CEO of VML Health. “Our new solution simplifies the process of KOL management whilst, at the same time, offering our clients the opportunity to form deeper connections and build better relationships.”

Lars Bauerle, Definitive Healthcare SVP of Product, adds, "With the integration of Superfly and Monocl ExpertInsight, we're able to combine immense data breadth and depth with a solution that can steer and facilitate complex client engagements to improve patient health outcomes. We are excited to work alongside VML Health to leverage our shared expertise to support clients as they plan, manage, and report on their KOL engagement operations.”

To learn more about this joint solution, visit VML Health and Definitive Healthcare at the 2024 MAPS Americas Annual Meeting, taking place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 24-27, 2024, or visit definitivehc.com/superfly.

Further information

Press:

VML Health, Suzie Warner: Suzie.warner@vml.com

Definitive Healthcare, Bethany Swackhamer: bswackhamer@definitivehc.com

Product:

Henry Shropshire, VML Health: henry.shropshire@vml.com

Marshall Miele, Definitive Healthcare: mmiele@definitivehc.com

About VML

VML is a leading creative company that combines brand experience, customer experience, and commerce to create connected brands and drive growth. The agency is recognized by the Forrester Wave™ Reports, which name WPP as a “Leader” in Commerce Services, Global Digital Experience Services, Global Marketing Services and, most recently, Marketing Measurement & Optimization. In addition VML Health is recognised as one of the most compressive and awarded creative health networks in the world. As the world’s most advanced and largest creative company, VML’s global network is powered by 30,000 talented people across 60-plus markets, with principal offices in Kansas City, New York, Detroit, London, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, and Sydney.

VML is a WPP agency (NYSE: WPP). For more information, please visit www.vml.com, and follow along on Instagram , LinkedIn , and X . #VMLconnected

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our mission is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.