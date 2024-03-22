Kermit: What is this new memecoin that everyone is talking about?

San Diego, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launched on March 18th on the Solana blockchain, $KERMIT has experienced unbelievable price growth. In the first hour from launch, its market cap soared from a few thousand to more than $25 million. Its insane volume and gigantic pump attracted a lot of investors and made $KERMIT a memecoin that no one can ignore.



But what is $KERMIT? It is a memecoin that originates from the most famous frog that has ever existed: Kermit, who made his first appearance on the show Sesame Street before joining The Muppet Show. This frog has always been a meme machine: Kermit memes are all over social media, and it is a very important symbol in meme culture. $KERMIT is here to pay tribute to this phenomenon and push it into the crypto space. But its goal is also to be the number one frog meme on the blockchain.



Frog memecoins are a well-known category that emerged recently, and many successful projects have emerged before. $KERMIT presents itself as the ultimate frog memecoin: because "only a frog can flip a frog," $KERMIT is here to surpass every other frog coin that ever existed on the blockchain. After all, it is not only the most famous frog that ever existed, but it's also the frog character from which every other one originated...



However, $KERMIT is not just about beating other frog coins; it is also a pure concentrate of fun. Kermit memes are hilarious and have gathered a big community of enthusiasts, for example, on Reddit and Facebook. It is not a surprise that this variety of Kermit memes makes the memecoin absolutely irresistible and insanely funny. $KERMIT gathered a community in the memecoin space very quickly, as people quickly understood the viral potential of having an asset that is based on this. And because the community is important to every memecoin, this is a very good sign that the branding of this project is working wonders.



The project obviously gained momentum as soon as it launched, and many influential people publicly linked themselves to support it. Every day, new ones are joining, which shows that more and more people are believing in its mid and long-term potential. $KERMIT is also planning to get listed on various Centralized Exchanges. The team has shown particularly strong and effective marketing efforts, and $BIF has been seen trending on platforms as important as Dextools or Birdeye.



With the right concept at the right time, an experienced team, a community of enthusiasts growing every day, and effective marketing, $KERMIT looks like it's just starting its journey. We must again highlight the fact that it has been a meme widely loved before becoming a memecoin, which means that its potential is tremendous. However, potential investors should conduct their research before investing. Trade safely, and don't forget that frog memes are the best!



Socials:

Website: https://kermitfrog.lol/

X(Twitter): https://x.com/kermitcoin_sol

Telegram: t.me/kermit_sol





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.





Ethan Davis

info at kermitfrog.lol





