AIM ImmunoTech Announces Release of the Next CEO Corner Segment

OCALA, Fla., March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), today announced the next CEO Corner segment has been published on the Company’s website. For the CEO Corner segment, Thomas Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM ImmunoTech, provided a corporate overview, a business outlook and discussed the AIM opportunity as part of the Virtual Investor Lunch Break series.



The CEO Corner segment is now available here.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com



Investor Contact: JTC Team, LLC Jenene Thomas (833) 475-8247 AIM@jtcir.com