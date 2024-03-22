Gordon Brothers Completes Catch Co. Acquisition

Boston, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has completed the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Catch Co., a portfolio of fishing brands that has generated nearly $300 million in revenue since its inception in 2012 with the launch of Mystery Tackle Box.

The acquisition includes Catch Co.’s inventory and intellectual property allowing for continued operations of the business and the preservation of jobs.

“We’re excited to be a part of the next phase of Catch Co.’s growth and build on the already successful brand portfolio and content strategy,” said Rob Gould, Managing Director, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers. “Our asset expertise and quick decision making allowed us to step in and ensure the value of the business remains intact.”

“Gordon Brothers provided speed and certainty throughout the acquisition process,” said Matthew Glerum, President of Catch Co. “Their ability to react quickly and understand the underlying value of our business secures the future of the Mystery Tackle Box brand and allows us to unlock new opportunities for growth. We are looking forward to a bright future as we navigate through the challenges of our recent past.”

Gordon Brothers leverages decades of experience buying, selling, operating and valuing assets in the industrial economy across Australia, Brazil, Canada, the U.K. and Europe, Japan and the U.S.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

About Catch Co.

Founded in 2012, Catch Co. is on a mission to 'rescue people from the indoors' with the best products, content, and experiences in all of fishing. Catch Co. is best known for Mystery Tackle Box, the original monthly subscription box of lures and tackle. The company has a passionate social community of over two million followers. For more information and inspiration, visit www.MysteryTackleBox.com.

