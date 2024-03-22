Submit Release
News Search

There were 484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,188 in the last 365 days.

United-Guardian Reports 2023 Financial Results

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) reported that net income for FY 2023 remained relatively flat compared to FY 2022. Net sales for the year decreased by 14% from $12,698,503 in 2022 to $10,885,154 in 2023, generating net income of $2,581,370 ($0.56 per share) in 2023 compared to $2,569,512 ($0.56 per share) in 2022.

Donna Vigilante, President of United-Guardian, stated, “While net income remained flat from 2022 to 2023, we did experience a decrease in net sales this year compared to last year. The main cause of the decrease came from lower sales of our cosmetic ingredients, with the greatest decrease coming from our largest distributor. Based on conversations with our distributors, the decrease in sales was consistent with the overall performance of the industry, as many customers destocked their inventories and moved to just-in-time order patterns. We also experienced a supply disruption for Renacidin, our main pharmaceutical product, at the end of 2023. We have been working closely with our contract manufacturer over the past several months and we are happy to report that all validation activities have been completed and production has resumed. While 2023 presented challenges, our outlook for 2024 is looking brighter. With new orders of Renacidin starting to arrive at our facility, customers beginning to restock, and ongoing distributor negotiations we are hopeful that 2024 will position our product lines for enhanced growth.”

United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, sexual wellness ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and medical lubricants.

Contact: Donna Vigilante
  (631) 273-0900
  dvigilante@u-g.com 

NOTE: This press release contains both historical and "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements about the company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, such as financial performance, business prospects, and similar matters, are being made in reliance upon the “safe harbor” provisions of that Act. Such statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from the anticipated results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For further information about the risks and uncertainties that may affect the company’s business please refer to the company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

   
FINANCIAL RESULTS AS OF AND FOR THE YEARS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022

STATEMENTS OF INCOME 		 
   
    Years ended December 31,  
    2023     2022  
             
Net sales $ 10,885,154   $ 12,698,503  
             
Costs and expenses:            
Cost of sales   5,479,566     5,996,376  
Operating expenses   2,078,564     2,174,127  
Research and development   463,992     490,770  
Total costs and expenses   8,022,122     8,661,273  
Income from operations    2,863,032     4,037,230  
Other income (expense):            
Investment income   306,651     236,695  
Net gain (loss) on marketable securities   81,095     (1,046,245 )
Total other income (expense)   387,746     (809,550 )
             
Income before provision for income taxes   3,250,778     3,227,680  
             
Provision for income taxes   669,408     658,168  
Net income $ 2,581,370   $ 2,569,512  
             
Earnings per common share (basic and diluted) $ 0.56   $ 0.56  
             
Weighted average shares (basic and diluted)   4,594,319     4,594,319  

                       

   
BALANCE SHEET DATA
(condensed)		  
   
    December 31,  
    2023     2022  
Current assets: $ 12,252,713   $ 9,970,630  
Deferred income taxes, net   50,930     110,544  
Property, plant, and equipment, net   619,195     559,161  
Total assets   12,922,838     10,640,335  
             
Current liabilities:   1,534,256     1,373,691  
Total liabilities   1,534,256     1,373,691  
             
Stockholders’ equity   11,388,582     9,266,644  
Total liabilities and stockholder’s equity $ 12,922,838  
$		 10,640,335  

Primary Logo

You just read:

United-Guardian Reports 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more