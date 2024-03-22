Altenew invents a new way for paper crafters to learn how to paint
Altenew's new Stamp & Paint series helps cautious artists embrace their painting skills with guidance along the way.
Altenew broadened their range with a new set of crafter essentials great as gifts for avid stampers: the StamPerfect Conditioner set.
Altenew’s March collection sets the stage for 2024 paper crafting trends with innovative products and crafter essentials with a twist.
We invite you to embark on a creative journey where rustic simplicity meets timeless romance. ”NEW YORK, USA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew prepares for spring with a stunning assortment of stamps, dies, stencils, embossing folders, press plates, enamel dots, cardstock paper, watercolor tubes, and more. Romance and rustic charm take center stage in this thrilling new collection of paper crafting supplies perfect for avid card makers, scrapbookers, journalers, and other creatives.
— Jen Rzasa, Altenew Vice President of Product Development
Jen Rzasa, Vice President of Product Development, explains the inspiration behind this month’s release. “We invite you to embark on a creative journey where rustic simplicity meets timeless romance. Imagine morning strolls through the woods with a loved one, or setting the tone for a romantic night in with wood textures, muted color palettes, and vintage-inspired details.”
As always, paper crafters expect innovation and new crafting trends from Altenew, and the company did not disappoint with a brand-new product category this month. Shared Jen Rzasa, “This release is extra special because it includes a new concept in the world of crafting - Stamp & Paint! This category of stamp sets will help you cultivate and unleash your inner artist, and help you to develop your freehand painting skills. We can't wait to see what you create!” The new Stamp & Paint series offers cautious artists a chance to test out their painting skills with guidance and direction. The stamp’s easy-to-follow system allows creatives already familiar with stamps to branch out in their creativity and experiment with watercolor and paint techniques. This new system promises to be a popular new concept in the paper crafting world that won’t be going away any time soon.
In collaboration with Artistry by Altenew, Altenew also released brand-new products for artists today. A new set of premium watercolor tubes joins Altenew’s wide collection of coloring supplies. This collection is designed for artists to choose their own palettes, as each watercolor tube is sold separately. Artists are encouraged to collect the colors that best match their own styles and needs as they browse through the latest color choices from Altenew’s watercolor tube collection.
Along with creative boosters, Altenew has consistently offered crafting essentials to allow paper crafters to continue creating with the utmost convenience and ease. The newest crafting essential came out this month with beautiful Altenew-branded packaging. The StamPerfect Conditioner set allows frequent stampers to stamp with ease for perfect stamped impressions.
In addition, Altenew launched a new line of colorful envelopes, perfectly coordinating with the popular Altenew ink color families that crafters have grown to love over the years. These envelopes are sized to fit standard A2 cards for those who enjoy mailing out their handmade cards to loved ones. Furthermore, a new stamp block designed for easy ink color swatching, a large grid sticky mat to help with ink blending, and enamel dots in a larger range of colors all join the latest collection of Altenew products. Some of these popular products sold out on release day as paper crafters scrambled to get their hands on the trendy items.
March has certainly been an exciting one for Altenew fans with new product categories and exciting crafting possibilities. As the company approaches its ten-year anniversary, we look forward to the new surprises Altenew has in store for creatives worldwide.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
Nabil rab
Altenew
+1 315-967-2003
email us here
