Energy Tech 2024 in Richmond, VA: Unveiling the Future with Leading Energy Minds and Innovations

Spotlighting Innovators and Breakthroughs Shaping Our Energy Future

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the landmark announcement of the first-ever Energy Tech 2024 conference, we are thrilled to reveal an unparalleled lineup of speakers and sessions poised to transform the energy landscape. Scheduled for April 25, 2024, at The Park RVA, Energy Tech 2024 - Innovation for the Energy Transition, will spotlight the industry's most forward-thinking minds and groundbreaking solutions.

Supported by platinum sponsors Simple Thread and the Dominion Energy Innovation Center, the conference is set to feature a diverse range of topics and speakers, including:

Amu Fowler, Managing Partner at Startups Ignite, sharing insights on fostering innovation and entrepreneurship within the energy sector.

Bill Lehner, CSO of Independence Hydrogen, discussing the role of hydrogen in revolutionizing energy storage and distribution.

Chris Callaghan, Lead Business Solution Engineer at PJM Interconnection, and Chris Mertz, Manager Transmission & Interconnection at Candela Renewables, addressing the critical challenges and solutions in energy transmission and grid interconnection.

Emil Avram, VP of Business Development at Dominion Energy, and Kevin Jones, Manager ET Strategic Initiatives at Dominion Energy, presenting the latest strategies in sustainable energy development and corporate initiatives.

Evelyn Tickle, Founder of Grow Oyster Reefs, showcasing innovative approaches to environmental restoration and sustainability through oyster reef growth.

Gabriel Falzone, COO of RCAM Technologies, and Hadi Athari, Director of Energy Technology at Simple Thread, exploring new technologies and software solutions driving the energy transition.

Jade Garrett, Founder of Positive Deviancy, and Jerry Silva, Director of Regional Energy Development and Innovation at Virginia Tobacco Commission, leading discussions on social innovation and regional energy strategies.

Kacy Gerst, SVP of Science and Technology at Galvanize Climate Solutions, and Karthik Rao, VP of Customer Success at LineVision, delving into the science of climate change and the latest in technology-driven solutions.

Kevin Dunn, CCO of VEIR, and Lane Carasik, Assistant Professor at VCU, examining the toughest challenges in decarbonizing industry and the role of academia in energy innovation.

Luke Ashton, Regulatory Economist at HData, providing insights into the regulatory landscape affecting energy technology and investment.

The conference will also feature dynamic sessions such as "Lunch & Learn: State of Clean Tech Funding," offering a deep dive into the latest trends in clean technology investment, and the "Energy Innovation Awards & Happy Hour," celebrating the achievements of pioneers in the field.

Energy Tech 2024 promises an unmatched platform for professionals, innovators, and enthusiasts to engage with the latest in energy technology, sustainability, and policy. Beyond networking and learning, attendees will witness the unveiling of cutting-edge technologies and startups set to redefine the industry.

Don't miss this historic opportunity to connect with the brightest minds in energy and be part of the movement shaping our sustainable future. For more information about Energy Tech 2024 and to register for the event, visit https://www.eventleaf.com/energytech2024.