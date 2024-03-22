Proton Capital Files Preliminary Long Form Prospectus

REGINA, Saskatchewan, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROTON CAPITAL CORP. (“Proton” or the “Corporation”) (PTN.P-TSX-V), a capital pool company under the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated April 20, 2023, July 26, 2023, August 31, 2023, October 10, 2023 and February 21, 2024, it has obtained a receipt for the preliminary long form prospectus (the “Prospectus”) filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec‎. The Prospectus contains important detailed information regarding the Corporation’s proposed qualifying transaction pursuant to Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”)‎, being the proposed acquisition of ‎75% of the outstanding shares of Saskatoon Family Pharmacy Ltd. and the strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada Inc. (collectively, the “Qualifying Transaction”), and the brokered public offering (the “Offering”) of up to 100,000,000 common shares in the capital of the ‎Corporation at a ‎price of $0.40 per share, for gross proceeds of up ‎to $40,000,000, to be conducted by iA Private Wealth Inc. ‎as the exclusive agent on a “best efforts” basis.



Copies of the Prospectus may be obtained on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca ‎‎under the Corporation’s profile and from iA Private Wealth Inc., 219 – 2nd Ave South, Saskatoon, SK S7K ‎‎‎1K8. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus and the other ‎‎documents the Corporation has filed under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ before making an investment ‎‎decision.

Other Information and Halt

‎About Proton Capital Corp.

Proton was incorporated on September 1, 2021 by certificate of incorporation issued pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). Proton is classified as a Capital Pool Company (“CPC”) as defined in Policy 2.4 of the TSXV. The principal business of Proton is to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to potentially acquire them or an interest therein by completing a purchase transaction, by exercising of an option or by any concomitant transaction. The purpose of such an acquisition is to satisfy the related conditions of a “qualifying transaction” as defined under TSXV policies. Proton’s shares trade on the TSXV under the trading symbol: PTN.P.

