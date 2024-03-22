Rumble's Founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski to Hold a Live Stream via Rumble Studio with Matt Kohrs

Livestream to Follow Release of Company's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Earnings Conference Call

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) (“Rumble” or the “Company”), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, announced today that Chris Pavlovski, the Chairman and CEO of Rumble, will be interviewed by Matt Kohrs on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The interview will be streamed live on the Matt Kohrs Rumble channel at rumble.com/MattKohrs using Rumble’s streaming platform, Rumble Studio. Viewers will be able to submit questions to Mr. Pavlovski in the comments section of the live stream.



Mr. Pavlovski’s interview with Matt Kohrs will focus on Rumble’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 accomplishments and future initiatives and will follow Rumble’s release of its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings results. As previously announced, Rumble’s earnings call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available here and on Rumble’s Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com under ‘News & Events’.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com.



Contact : press@rumble.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ Group, MZ North America

203-741-8811

investors@rumble.com

Source: Rumble Inc.

